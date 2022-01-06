ROME. For people who access the services and activities where it is mandatory to have it without a Green Pass, there is a penalty from 400 to 1,000 euros. The same sanction is applied to the person required to control possession of the Green Pass if you omit the check. Sources from Palazzo Chigi explain this.

Furthermore, the decree on the Green Pass launched yesterday provides, for all those (workers and non-workers) who will not be in compliance with the vaccination obligation starting from February 1, 2022, a fine of 100 euros lump sum. The sanction will be imposed by the Revenue Agency, by crossing the data of the resident population with those resulting from the vaccination records regional or provincial.

The obligation of a reinforced Green Pass for all workers (public and private) and freelancers of at least 50 years will start from February 15th 2022. From that date, the same public and private workers and freelancers over 50 will be required to possess and exhibit the reinforced Green Pass for access to the workplace, therefore those who are not yet vaccinated today will have to carry out the first dose of the vaccine by January 31st to obtain an enhanced Green Pass valid from February 15th.

For public and private workers and unvaccinated freelancers, subject to the obligation to have a reinforced Green Pass from 15 February 2022, the decree passed yesterday by the Council of Ministers provides for a penalty from 600 to 1,500 euros in the case of access to the workplace in violation of the obligation. As is already the case for workers without a Green Pass, workers over the age of fifty who from 15 February 2022 will be without a reinforced Green Pass at the time of access to the workplace will also be considered unjustified absent, without disciplinary consequences and with the right to retention. of the employment relationship but without the right to remuneration or other remuneration or emolument, however denominated.