He was fined for working too much in the emergency room during the covid pandemic emergency. And having received the request to pay 27 thousand euros, a doctor from Puglia decided to write to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. The protagonist of the story is Vito Procacci, director of the emergency room and emergency and emergency medicine of the university hospital Policlinico di Bari, “one of the largest and most advanced emergency structures in our country – writes the white coat to Mattarella – which during the period of Covid managed to save the lives of 8,600 patients, of which 1,600 were mechanically ventilated”.

The letter

His letter went around the web. In the letter, published on his Facebook profile, Procacci addresses Mattarella in a heartbroken tone: “I entrust to you all the bitterness – he vents – the disappointment and dismay for the treatment received from a State that I love but in which I struggle today to recognize me. In recent days, my colleagues and I, directors of interventional departments, involved in the Covid period, were shocked to have received a heavy and paradoxical administrative fine from the local Labor Inspectorate, which in my case is equal to 27,100 euros. All this for having fulfilled our inevitable duty as healthcare workers during the tragic period of the Covid emergency. The report accuses us of not having respected the prescribed rest periods at the time and of having worked more than the scheduled hours (among other things, a technically unfounded calculation )”.

Naturally “my colleagues and I objected – continues Procacci in the letter addressed to the Head of State – but I cannot deny that I feel deeply hurt by a country that until recently defined us as heroes, awarding us, among other things, an award for ‘making the people of Puglia breathe’ and today calls us violators in a bureaucratic and aseptic administrative sanction report”. Finally, “I conclude by taking off my coat for a moment and speaking to you as a citizen, man and father who still cannot forget the images of that enormous tragedy. I find it hard to believe that my people recognize themselves in this provision which I do not consider only a mere sanction but also an insult to all Italian healthcare personnel and to all those who still mourn the loss of their loved ones today.”