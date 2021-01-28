It’s been three days since our last contagion-figure update but things are changing fast, in the case of the Costa Tropical, mostly for the better. This is also true in many cases within inland Granada municipalities.

The exception is that Otívar has rocketed over the 500 mark, but with a population of just over 1,000 that is easily done. This tendency for small village to reach 500 per 100,000 with only a half a dozen cases is balanced out by the fact that the contagion ratio drops down just as fast.

Remember: 500 or over, the municipality will have to close its boundaries and 1,000 or over means that besides closing municipal boundaries, all non-essential business have to close too.