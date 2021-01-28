by Martin Myall •
It’s been three days since our last contagion-figure update but things are changing fast, in the case of the Costa Tropical, mostly for the better. This is also true in many cases within inland Granada municipalities.
The exception is that Otívar has rocketed over the 500 mark, but with a population of just over 1,000 that is easily done. This tendency for small village to reach 500 per 100,000 with only a half a dozen cases is balanced out by the fact that the contagion ratio drops down just as fast.
Remember: 500 or over, the municipality will have to close its boundaries and 1,000 or over means that besides closing municipal boundaries, all non-essential business have to close too.
|Town or Area
|Population
|14-day
Figure
|
Per 100K
|Pomegranate
|914,678
|7,873
|
860.7
|Granada South
|148,829
|875
|
587.9
|Meatloaf
|728
|2
|
274.7
|Albuñol
|7,233
|75
|
1,036.9
|Almegíjar
|365
|0
|
0.0
|Almunecar
|26,514
|149
|
562.0
|Alpujarra de la Sierra
|989
|0
|
0.0
|Berchules
|716
|3
|
419.0
|Bubion
|296
|3
|
1,013.5
|Search
|289
|14
|
4,844.3
|Cadiar
|1,453
|5
|
344.1
|Canar
|350
|one
|
285.7
|Capileira
|554
|4
|
722.0
|Carataunas
|194
|0
|
0.0
|Cástaras
|249
|0
|
0.0
|Guájares (Los)
|1,057
|0
|
0.0
|Gualchos
|5,193
|twenty-one
|
404.4
|Ítrabus
|988
|2
|
202.4
|Jete
|919
|0
|
0.0
|Juviles
|153
|0
|
0.0
|Lanjarón
|3,507
|5
|
142.6
|Lentegí
|326
|0
|
0.0
|Lobras
|145
|0
|
0.0
|Lújar
|488
|one
|
204.9
|Molvízar
|2,794
|8
|
286.3
|Motril
|58,020
|336
|
579.1
|Murtas
|467
|one
|
214.1
|Nevada
|1,050
|9
|
857.1
|Orgiva
|5,725
|5
|
87.3
|Otivar
|1,034
|8
|
773.7
|Pampaneira
|321
|one
|
311.5
|Polopos
|1,756
|16
|
911.2
|Portugos
|382
|2
|
523.6
|Rubite
|394
|0
|
0.0
|Salobrena
|12,381
|60
|
484.6
|Support
|268
|6
|
2,238.8
|Sorvilán
|538
|10
|
1,858.7
|Taha (The)
|653
|7
|
1,072.0
|Torrenueva Costa
|2,682
|13
|
484.7
|Torvizcon
|648
|one
|
154.3
|Trevelez
|732
|5
|
683.1
|Polecat
|239
|3
|
1,255.2
|Ugíjar
|2,523
|70
|
2,774.5
|Value
|675
|12
|
1,777.8
|Velez de Benaudalla
|2,841
|17
|
598.4
|Northeast Granada
|98,043
|883
|
900.6
|Alamedilla
|574
|14
|
2,439.0
|Albuñán
|406
|one
|
246.3
|Aldeire
|615
|0
|
0.0
|Alicún de Ortega
|480
|3
|
625.0
|Alquife
|601
|6
|
998.3
|Asset
|20,412
|253
|
1,239.5
|Beas de Guadix
|329
|one
|
304.0
|Benalúa
|3,318
|28
|
843.9
|Benamaurel
|2,293
|14
|
610.6
|Calahorra (The)
|673
|one
|
148.6
|Caniles
|4,047
|2. 3
|
568.3
|Castilléjar
|1,318
|24
|
1,820.9
|Castril
|2,070
|4
|
193.2
|Guadix buds
|673
|13
|
1,931.6
|Courts of Baza
|1,869
|9
|
481.5
|Cortes and Graena
|996
|4
|
401.6
|Campo Caves
|1,735
|8
|
461.1
|Blame
|4,129
|52
|
1,259.4
|Darro
|1,599
|14
|
875.5
|Dehesas de Guadix
|419
|one
|
238.7
|Tithe
|764
|eleven
|
1,439.8
|Dollar
|622
|4
|
643.1
|Ferreira
|299
|0
|
0.0
|Phonelae
|978
|6
|
613.5
|Freila
|918
|0
|
0.0
|Galley
|1,075
|3
|
279.1
|Gor
|733
|0
|
0.0
|Gorafe
|381
|2
|
524.9
|Guadix
|18,422
|177
|
960.8
|Huélago
|403
|eleven
|
2,729.5
|Huéneja
|1,184
|6
|
506.8
|Huéscar
|7,253
|fifty
|
689.4
|Jerez del Marquesado
|968
|one
|
103.3
|Lanteira
|588
|2
|
340.1
|Lugros
|323
|0
|
0.0
|Marchal
|417
|one
|
239.8
|Morelábor
|607
|12
|
1,976.9
|Orce
|1,190
|0
|
0.0
|Pedro Martinez
|1,107
|36
|
3,252.0
|Peza (The)
|1,178
|10
|
848.9
|Policar
|276
|0
|
0.0
|Puebla de Don Fadrique
|2,250
|16
|
711.1
|Purullena
|2,293
|2. 3
|
1,003.1
|Zalabí Valley
|2,128
|17
|
798.9
|Villanueva de las Torres
|582
|5
|
859.1
|Zújar
|2,548
|17
|
667.2
|Granada (district)
|239,149
|2,051
|
857.6
|Beas of Granada
|977
|19
|
1,944.7
|Granada (capital)
|232,462
|1,960
|
843.1
|Huétor de Santillán
|1,877
|43
|
2,290.9
|Jun
|3,833
|29
|
756.6
|Metropolitan of Granada
|428,657
|4,030
|
940.1
|Agron
|274
|0
|
0.0
|Albolote
|18,808
|150
|
797.5
|Albuñuelas
|821
|0
|
0.0
|Alfacar
|5,400
|72
|
1,333.3
|Algarinejo
|2,520
|96
|
3,809.5
|Alhama de Granada
|5,979
|fifteen
|
250.9
|Alhendin
|9,349
|74
|
791.5
|Sands of the King
|666
|one
|
150.2
|Armilla
|24,174
|170
|
703.2
|Atarfe
|18,706
|107
|
572.0
|Benalúa de las Villas
|1,066
|10
|
938.1
|Cacín
|569
|0
|
0.0
|Cajar
|5,129
|26
|
506.9
|Calicasas
|617
|9
|
1,458.7
|Campotejar
|1,237
|10
|
808.4
|Cenes de la Vega
|8,002
|57
|
712.3
|Chauchina
|5,565
|112
|
2,012.6
|Chimneys
|1,257
|2. 3
|
1,829.8
|Churriana de la Vega
|15,200
|133
|
875.0
|Cijuela
|3,322
|22
|
662.3
|Buds de la Vega
|2,031
|82
|
4,037.4
|Colomera
|1,309
|8
|
611.2
|Cullar Vega
|7,429
|59
|
794.2
|Old Meadows
|705
|2
|
283.7
|Deiphontes
|2,627
|28
|
1,065.9
|Dilate
|2,054
|8
|
389.5
|Domingo Pérez of Granada
|890
|5
|
561.8
|Doubt
|330
|3
|
909.1
|Durcal
|7,015
|24
|
342.1
|Scan
|791
|22
|
2,781.3
|Fornes
|555
|4
|
720.7
|Cowboys font
|4,406
|64
|
1,452.6
|Gabias (Las)
|21,115
|169
|
800.4
|Governor
|233
|0
|
0.0
|Gójar
|5,795
|40
|
690.3
|Guadahortuna
|1,935
|30
|
1,550.4
|Güéjar Sierra
|2,820
|18
|
638.3
|Güevéjar
|2,595
|eleven
|
423.9
|Huétor Tájar
|10,352
|65
|
627.9
|Huetor Vega
|12,039
|131
|
1,088.1
|Illora
|10,054
|93
|
925.0
|Iznalloz
|5,134
|43
|
837.6
|Jatar
|614
|one
|
162.9
|Jayena
|1,060
|7
|
660.4
|Láchar
|3,471
|57
|
1,642.2
|Lecrín
|2,134
|16
|
749.8
|Loja
|20,342
|202
|
993.0
|Malahá (The)
|1,781
|36
|
2,021.3
|Maracena
|22,116
|196
|
886.2
|Moclin
|3,651
|31
|
849.1
|Monachil
|7,939
|46
|
579.4
|Montefrio
|5,433
|46
|
846.7
|Montejícar
|2,113
|twenty-one
|
993.8
|Montillana
|1,189
|18
|
1,513.9
|Moraleda de Zafayona
|3,153
|10
|
317.2
|Niguelas
|1,173
|5
|
426.3
|Nivar
|994
|22
|
2,213.3
|Ogíjares
|14,160
|158
|
1,115.8
|Villa of Otura
|6,952
|44
|
632.9
|Padul
|8,420
|161
|
1,912.1
|Dangers
|11,394
|136
|
1,193.6
|Pinar (The)
|877
|0
|
0.0
|Pinos Genil
|1,457
|10
|
686.3
|Bridge Pines
|9,930
|182
|
1,832.8
|Pinewood
|1,138
|19
|
1,669.6
|Pulianas
|5,429
|60
|
1,105.2
|Burnt
|933
|3
|
321.5
|to Salt
|2,631
|8
|
304.1
|Santa Cruz del Comercio
|528
|0
|
0.0
|Santa Fe
|15,157
|142
|
936.9
|Torre-Cardela
|736
|8
|
1,087.0
|Valderrubio
|2,086
|twenty
|
958.8
|Valley (The)
|914
|one
|
109.4
|Vegas del Genil
|11,166
|76
|
680.6
|Huelma Sales
|640
|eleven
|
1,718.8
|Villamena
|948
|3
|
316.5
|Villanueva Mesía
|2,021
|31
|
1,533.9
|Víznar
|976
|5
|
512.3
|Zafarraya
|2,137
|12
|
561.5
|Zagra
|834
|8
|
959.2
|Zubia (The)
|19,155
|222
|
1,159.0
.