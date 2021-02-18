These are the figures for today, Thursday the 18th. They are what the committee will pass its decision on later today.

Last week the Council decided to drop the Monday evaluation, which was acted upon the same Wednesday. Now, therefore there is only one evaluation a week, on Thursday, and any decision made comes into effect on Saturdays at 00.00h.

Another change was that instead of a quarantine period lasting 14 days, it now only lasts seven.

So, quick examination of the table below will turn up that 40 municipalities will change their status for the better, amongst them the city of Granada.

Six of them have passed from one end of the scale (boundaries and nonesssential business closed) to being able to open both their town limits and the bars and restaurants, because they have dropped from over 1,000 to below 500 per 100,000: Bubión, Chauchina, Gorafe, Escúzar, La Peza and La Malahá.

Those that will be opening up their town limits are: Alpujarra de la Sierra, Nevada, Ugíjar, Baza, Caniles, Cuevas del Campo, Huélago, Lugros, Puebla de Don Fadrique, Castril, Granada capital, Pulianas, Huétor Santillán, Escúzar, La Malahá, Víznar, Albolote, Alhendín, Cájar, Churriana, Cijuela, Dúdar, Guadahortuna, Huétor Vega, Iznalloz, Pinos Puente, Quéntar, Vegas del Genil, Ventas de Huelma, Villanueva de la Mesía, Atarfe, Alamedilla, La Zubia and Dehesas by Guadix

Those going in the opposite direction are Vélez de Benaudalla, Alamedilla and Benalúa de las Villas, which will have close their town limits again.

Town or Area Population 14-day Figure Per 100K grenade 914,678 2,928 318.5 Granada South 148,829 314 210.7 Meatloaf 728 0 0.0 Albuñol 7,233 eleven 149.6 Almegíjar 365 0 0.0 Almunecar 26,514 44 169.7 Alpujarra de la Sierra 989 1 103.2 Berchules 716 0 0.0 Bubion 296 0 0.0 Search 289 7 2,509.0 Cadiar 1,453 two 136.5 Canar 350 0 0.0 Capileira 554 0 0.0 Carataunas 194 0 0.0 Cástaras 249 0 0.0 Guájares (Los) 1,057 1 95.0 Gualchos 5,193 17 327.6 Ítrabus 988 0 0.0 Jete 919 0 0.0 Juviles 153 0 0.0 Lanjarón 3,507 5 141.6 Lentegí 326 0 0.0 Lobras 145 0 0.0 Lújar 488 0 0.0 Molvízar 2,794 9 324.7 Motril 58,020 144 246.3 Murtas 467 1 219.8 Nevada 1,050 1 93.3 Orgiva 5,725 two 34.6 Otivar 1,034 0 0.0 Pampaneira 321 0 0.0 Polopos 1,756 0 0.0 Portugos 382 two 543.5 Rubite 394 0 0.0 Salobrena 12,381 36 287.7 Support 268 0 0.0 Sorvilán 538 0 0.0 Taha (The) 653 1 149.3 Torrenueva Costa 2,682 5 178.8 Torvizcón 648 0 0.0 Trevelez 732 0 0.0 Polecat 239 0 0.0 Ugíjar 2,523 7 278.1 Value 675 0 0.0 Velez de Benaudalla 2,841 18 622.8 Northeast Granada 98,043 493 504.6 Alamedilla 574 two 351.5 Albuñán 406 0 0.0 Aldeire 615 10 1,587.3 Alicún de Ortega 480 0 0.0 Alquife 601 two 344.8 Asset 20,412 65 318.2 Beas de Guadix 329 0 0.0 Benalúa 3,318 17 513.6 Benamaurel 2,293 12 531.0 Calahorra (The) 673 5 748.5 Caniles 4,047 19 472.5 Castilléjar 1,318 eleven 832.7 Castril 2,070 10 495.0 Guadix buds 673 0 0.0 Courts of Baza 1,869 1 54.2 Cortes and Graena 996 1 101.8 Campo Caves 1,735 8 458.7 Blame 4,129 eleven 268.9 Darro 1,599 0 0.0 Dehesas de Guadix 419 0 0.0 Tithe 764 0 0.0 Dollar 622 0 0.0 Ferreira 299 0 0.0 Phonelae 978 8 818.0 Freila 918 3 319.5 Galley 1,075 17 1,587.3 Gor 733 0 0.0 Gorafe 381 0 0.0 Guadix 18,422 134 726.8 Huélago 403 1 249.4 Huéneja 1,184 0 0.0 Huéscar 7,253 81 1,125.8 Jerez del Marquesado 968 0 0.0 Lanteira 588 1 177.3 Lugros 323 1 322.6 Marchal 417 1 241.5 Morelábor 607 0 0.0 Orce 1,190 14 1,181.4 Pedro Martinez 1,107 6 527.2 Peza (The) 1,178 two 171.4 Policar 276 0 0.0 Puebla de Don Fadrique 2,250 8 357.5 Purullena 2,293 13 563.7 Zalabí Valley 2,128 4 190.0 Villanueva de las Torres 582 0 0.0 Zújar 2,548 25 982.7 Granada (district) 239,149 814 338.7 Beas of Granada 977 two 204.1 Granada (capital) 232,462 793 339.4 Huétor de Santillán 1,877 3 159.4 Jun 3,833 16 415.3 Metropolitan of Granada 428,657 1,298 300.4 Agron 274 0 0.0 Albolote 18,808 85 448.3 Albuñuelas 821 1 124.7 Alfacar 5,400 25 455.5 Algarinejo 2,520 3 121.6 Alhama de Granada 5,979 16 272.7 Alhendin 9,349 30 315.5 Sands of the King 666 1 153.1 Armilla 24,174 62 254.7 Atarfe 18,706 91 480.0 Benalúa de las Villas 1,066 7 664.1 Cacín 569 0 0.0 Cajar 5,129 13 249.8 Calicasas 617 3 470.2 Campotejar 1,237 1 81.4 Cenes de la Vega 8,002 19 233.0 Chauchina 5,565 14 252.2 Chimneys 1,257 0 0.0 Churriana de la Vega 15,200 37 235.8 Cijuela 3,322 7 205.0 Buds de la Vega 2,031 6 299.0 Colomera 1,309 3 230.4 Cullar Vega 7,429 16 212.0 Old Meadows 705 3 436.0 Deiphontes 2,627 6 230.8 Dilate 2,054 two 95.6 Domingo Pérez of Granada 890 12 1,366.7 Doubt 330 0 0.0 Durcal 7,015 4 56.3 Scan 791 3 379.3 Fornes 555 1 179.9 Cowboys font 4,406 28 638.7 Gabias (Las) 21,115 56 259.9 Governor 233 0 0.0 Gójar 5,795 eleven 186.2 Guadahortuna 1,935 1 53.4 Güéjar Sierra 2,820 two 70.0 Güevéjar 2,595 eleven 416.7 Huétor Tájar 10,352 3. 4 327.0 Huetor Vega 12,039 24 199.4 Illora 10,054 12 119.2 Iznalloz 5,134 twenty 390.6 Jatar 614 0 0.0 Jayena 1,060 0 0.0 Láchar 3,471 18 512.4 Lecrín 2,134 6 278.3 Loja 20,342 109 533.8 Malahá (The) 1,781 8 448.4 Maracena 22,116 70 313.8 Moclin 3,651 8 220.9 Monachil 7,939 eleven 137.4 Montefrio 5,433 eleven 207.0 Montejícar 2,113 4 189.6 Montillana 1,189 6 531.4 Moraleda de Zafayona 3,153 7 224.6 Niguelas 1,173 0 0.0 Nivar 994 two 193.1 Ogíjares 14,160 43 299.7 Villa of Otura 6,952 25 358.1 Padul 8,420 14 161.0 Dangers 11,394 38 330.7 Pinar (The) 877 0 0.0 Pinos Genil 1,457 0 0.0 Bridge Pines 9,930 35 353.7 Pinewood 1,138 two 181.3 Pulianas 5,429 27 494.0 Quentar 933 4 422.4 to Salt 2,631 5 190.8 Santa Cruz del Comercio 528 0 0.0 Santa Fe 15,157 39 256.2 Torre-Cardela 736 1 139.7 Valderrubio 2,086 1 48.4 Valley (The) 914 0 0.0 Vegas del Genil 11,166 51 446.1 Huelma Sales 640 1 152.2 Villamena 948 0 0.0 Villanueva Mesía 2,021 7 346.4 Víznar 976 4 402.8 Zafarraya 2,137 4 188.7 Zagra 834 0 0.0 Zubia (The) 19,155 67 346.6

(News: Granada, Andalucia)