These are the figures for today, Thursday the 18th. They are what the committee will pass its decision on later today.
Last week the Council decided to drop the Monday evaluation, which was acted upon the same Wednesday. Now, therefore there is only one evaluation a week, on Thursday, and any decision made comes into effect on Saturdays at 00.00h.
Another change was that instead of a quarantine period lasting 14 days, it now only lasts seven.
So, quick examination of the table below will turn up that 40 municipalities will change their status for the better, amongst them the city of Granada.
Six of them have passed from one end of the scale (boundaries and nonesssential business closed) to being able to open both their town limits and the bars and restaurants, because they have dropped from over 1,000 to below 500 per 100,000: Bubión, Chauchina, Gorafe, Escúzar, La Peza and La Malahá.
Those that will be opening up their town limits are: Alpujarra de la Sierra, Nevada, Ugíjar, Baza, Caniles, Cuevas del Campo, Huélago, Lugros, Puebla de Don Fadrique, Castril, Granada capital, Pulianas, Huétor Santillán, Escúzar, La Malahá, Víznar, Albolote, Alhendín, Cájar, Churriana, Cijuela, Dúdar, Guadahortuna, Huétor Vega, Iznalloz, Pinos Puente, Quéntar, Vegas del Genil, Ventas de Huelma, Villanueva de la Mesía, Atarfe, Alamedilla, La Zubia and Dehesas by Guadix
Those going in the opposite direction are Vélez de Benaudalla, Alamedilla and Benalúa de las Villas, which will have close their town limits again.
|Town or Area
|Population
|
14-day
Figure
|
Per 100K
|grenade
|914,678
|2,928
|
318.5
|Granada South
|148,829
|314
|
210.7
|Meatloaf
|728
|0
|
0.0
|Albuñol
|7,233
|eleven
|
149.6
|Almegíjar
|365
|0
|
0.0
|Almunecar
|26,514
|44
|
169.7
|Alpujarra de la Sierra
|989
|1
|
103.2
|Berchules
|716
|0
|
0.0
|Bubion
|296
|0
|
0.0
|Search
|289
|7
|
2,509.0
|Cadiar
|1,453
|two
|
136.5
|Canar
|350
|0
|
0.0
|Capileira
|554
|0
|
0.0
|Carataunas
|194
|0
|
0.0
|Cástaras
|249
|0
|
0.0
|Guájares (Los)
|1,057
|1
|
95.0
|Gualchos
|5,193
|17
|
327.6
|Ítrabus
|988
|0
|
0.0
|Jete
|919
|0
|
0.0
|Juviles
|153
|0
|
0.0
|Lanjarón
|3,507
|5
|
141.6
|Lentegí
|326
|0
|
0.0
|Lobras
|145
|0
|
0.0
|Lújar
|488
|0
|
0.0
|Molvízar
|2,794
|9
|
324.7
|Motril
|58,020
|144
|
246.3
|Murtas
|467
|1
|
219.8
|Nevada
|1,050
|1
|
93.3
|Orgiva
|5,725
|two
|
34.6
|Otivar
|1,034
|0
|
0.0
|Pampaneira
|321
|0
|
0.0
|Polopos
|1,756
|0
|
0.0
|Portugos
|382
|two
|
543.5
|Rubite
|394
|0
|
0.0
|Salobrena
|12,381
|36
|
287.7
|Support
|268
|0
|
0.0
|Sorvilán
|538
|0
|
0.0
|Taha (The)
|653
|1
|
149.3
|Torrenueva Costa
|2,682
|5
|
178.8
|Torvizcón
|648
|0
|
0.0
|Trevelez
|732
|0
|
0.0
|Polecat
|239
|0
|
0.0
|Ugíjar
|2,523
|7
|
278.1
|Value
|675
|0
|
0.0
|Velez de Benaudalla
|2,841
|18
|
622.8
|Northeast Granada
|98,043
|493
|
504.6
|Alamedilla
|574
|two
|
351.5
|Albuñán
|406
|0
|
0.0
|Aldeire
|615
|10
|
1,587.3
|Alicún de Ortega
|480
|0
|
0.0
|Alquife
|601
|two
|
344.8
|Asset
|20,412
|65
|
318.2
|Beas de Guadix
|329
|0
|
0.0
|Benalúa
|3,318
|17
|
513.6
|Benamaurel
|2,293
|12
|
531.0
|Calahorra (The)
|673
|5
|
748.5
|Caniles
|4,047
|19
|
472.5
|Castilléjar
|1,318
|eleven
|
832.7
|Castril
|2,070
|10
|
495.0
|Guadix buds
|673
|0
|
0.0
|Courts of Baza
|1,869
|1
|
54.2
|Cortes and Graena
|996
|1
|
101.8
|Campo Caves
|1,735
|8
|
458.7
|Blame
|4,129
|eleven
|
268.9
|Darro
|1,599
|0
|
0.0
|Dehesas de Guadix
|419
|0
|
0.0
|Tithe
|764
|0
|
0.0
|Dollar
|622
|0
|
0.0
|Ferreira
|299
|0
|
0.0
|Phonelae
|978
|8
|
818.0
|Freila
|918
|3
|
319.5
|Galley
|1,075
|17
|
1,587.3
|Gor
|733
|0
|
0.0
|Gorafe
|381
|0
|
0.0
|Guadix
|18,422
|134
|
726.8
|Huélago
|403
|1
|
249.4
|Huéneja
|1,184
|0
|
0.0
|Huéscar
|7,253
|81
|
1,125.8
|Jerez del Marquesado
|968
|0
|
0.0
|Lanteira
|588
|1
|
177.3
|Lugros
|323
|1
|
322.6
|Marchal
|417
|1
|
241.5
|Morelábor
|607
|0
|
0.0
|Orce
|1,190
|14
|
1,181.4
|Pedro Martinez
|1,107
|6
|
527.2
|Peza (The)
|1,178
|two
|
171.4
|Policar
|276
|0
|
0.0
|Puebla de Don Fadrique
|2,250
|8
|
357.5
|Purullena
|2,293
|13
|
563.7
|Zalabí Valley
|2,128
|4
|
190.0
|Villanueva de las Torres
|582
|0
|
0.0
|Zújar
|2,548
|25
|
982.7
|Granada (district)
|239,149
|814
|
338.7
|Beas of Granada
|977
|two
|
204.1
|Granada (capital)
|232,462
|793
|
339.4
|Huétor de Santillán
|1,877
|3
|
159.4
|Jun
|3,833
|16
|
415.3
|Metropolitan of Granada
|428,657
|1,298
|
300.4
|Agron
|274
|0
|
0.0
|Albolote
|18,808
|85
|
448.3
|Albuñuelas
|821
|1
|
124.7
|Alfacar
|5,400
|25
|
455.5
|Algarinejo
|2,520
|3
|
121.6
|Alhama de Granada
|5,979
|16
|
272.7
|Alhendin
|9,349
|30
|
315.5
|Sands of the King
|666
|1
|
153.1
|Armilla
|24,174
|62
|
254.7
|Atarfe
|18,706
|91
|
480.0
|Benalúa de las Villas
|1,066
|7
|
664.1
|Cacín
|569
|0
|
0.0
|Cajar
|5,129
|13
|
249.8
|Calicasas
|617
|3
|
470.2
|Campotejar
|1,237
|1
|
81.4
|Cenes de la Vega
|8,002
|19
|
233.0
|Chauchina
|5,565
|14
|
252.2
|Chimneys
|1,257
|0
|
0.0
|Churriana de la Vega
|15,200
|37
|
235.8
|Cijuela
|3,322
|7
|
205.0
|Buds de la Vega
|2,031
|6
|
299.0
|Colomera
|1,309
|3
|
230.4
|Cullar Vega
|7,429
|16
|
212.0
|Old Meadows
|705
|3
|
436.0
|Deiphontes
|2,627
|6
|
230.8
|Dilate
|2,054
|two
|
95.6
|Domingo Pérez of Granada
|890
|12
|
1,366.7
|Doubt
|330
|0
|
0.0
|Durcal
|7,015
|4
|
56.3
|Scan
|791
|3
|
379.3
|Fornes
|555
|1
|
179.9
|Cowboys font
|4,406
|28
|
638.7
|Gabias (Las)
|21,115
|56
|
259.9
|Governor
|233
|0
|
0.0
|Gójar
|5,795
|eleven
|
186.2
|Guadahortuna
|1,935
|1
|
53.4
|Güéjar Sierra
|2,820
|two
|
70.0
|Güevéjar
|2,595
|eleven
|
416.7
|Huétor Tájar
|10,352
|3. 4
|
327.0
|Huetor Vega
|12,039
|24
|
199.4
|Illora
|10,054
|12
|
119.2
|Iznalloz
|5,134
|twenty
|
390.6
|Jatar
|614
|0
|
0.0
|Jayena
|1,060
|0
|
0.0
|Láchar
|3,471
|18
|
512.4
|Lecrín
|2,134
|6
|
278.3
|Loja
|20,342
|109
|
533.8
|Malahá (The)
|1,781
|8
|
448.4
|Maracena
|22,116
|70
|
313.8
|Moclin
|3,651
|8
|
220.9
|Monachil
|7,939
|eleven
|
137.4
|Montefrio
|5,433
|eleven
|
207.0
|Montejícar
|2,113
|4
|
189.6
|Montillana
|1,189
|6
|
531.4
|Moraleda de Zafayona
|3,153
|7
|
224.6
|Niguelas
|1,173
|0
|
0.0
|Nivar
|994
|two
|
193.1
|Ogíjares
|14,160
|43
|
299.7
|Villa of Otura
|6,952
|25
|
358.1
|Padul
|8,420
|14
|
161.0
|Dangers
|11,394
|38
|
330.7
|Pinar (The)
|877
|0
|
0.0
|Pinos Genil
|1,457
|0
|
0.0
|Bridge Pines
|9,930
|35
|
353.7
|Pinewood
|1,138
|two
|
181.3
|Pulianas
|5,429
|27
|
494.0
|Quentar
|933
|4
|
422.4
|to Salt
|2,631
|5
|
190.8
|Santa Cruz del Comercio
|528
|0
|
0.0
|Santa Fe
|15,157
|39
|
256.2
|Torre-Cardela
|736
|1
|
139.7
|Valderrubio
|2,086
|1
|
48.4
|Valley (The)
|914
|0
|
0.0
|Vegas del Genil
|11,166
|51
|
446.1
|Huelma Sales
|640
|1
|
152.2
|Villamena
|948
|0
|
0.0
|Villanueva Mesía
|2,021
|7
|
346.4
|Víznar
|976
|4
|
402.8
|Zafarraya
|2,137
|4
|
188.7
|Zagra
|834
|0
|
0.0
|Zubia (The)
|19,155
|67
|
346.6
