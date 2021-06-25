Today is the last day that you have to wear a mask whilst outdoors, although you still need to wear one when entering establishment interiors & within crowds.
Now that mandatory, open-air use of masks is to be withdrawn, many readers might be asking themselves what the Covid figures are at the moment.
In the whole of the province of Granada, there is only one municipality with over 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and that is Ventas de Huelma in the Region of Valle de Lecrín.
Bear in mind that there are only seven cases there but with a population of just 657 inhabitants, the per 100k rate is bound to be high with only half a dozen cases.
Remember, if your municipality is not included below, it is because it has had zero cases in the last 14 days.
|Town
|
Inhabitants
|
Last 14 days
|
Per 100k
|
Cured
|
Deaths
|Albolote
|
18,962
|
46
|
242.6
|
1,924
|
25
|Albuñol
|
7,353
|
38
|
516.8
|
456
|
7
|Alfacar
|
5,488
|
16
|
291.5
|
641
|
10
|Alhama de Granada
|
5,867
|
5
|
85.2
|
417
|
8
|Alhendin
|
9,509
|
16
|
168.3
|
843
|
13
|Alicún de Ortega
|
471
|
1
|
212.3
|
24
|
4
|Almunecar
|
25,927
|
22
|
84.9
|
1,104
|
13
|Alquife
|
580
|
1
|
172.4
|
32
|
two
|Sands of the King
|
653
|
1
|
153.1
|
35
|
3
|Armilla
|
24,340
|
53
|
217.7
|
2,301
|
41
|Atarfe
|
18,960
|
35
|
184.6
|
1,846
|
54
|Asset
|
20,430
|
16
|
78.3
|
1,579
|
31
|Benalúa
|
3,310
|
two
|
60.4
|
339
|
fifteen
|Benalúa de las Villas
|
1,054
|
4
|
379.5
|
108
|
1
|Cacín
|
568
|
3
|
528.2
|
17
|
1
|Cajar
|
5,205
|
14
|
269.0
|
446
|
fifteen
|Calahorra (The)
|
668
|
1
|
149.7
|
81
|
two
|Calicasas
|
638
|
1
|
156.7
|
51
|
0
|Campotejar
|
1,229
|
1
|
81.4
|
102
|
3
|Caniles
|
4,021
|
4
|
99.5
|
246
|
9
|Capileira
|
563
|
1
|
177.6
|
32
|
0
|Cenes de la Vega
|
8,153
|
fifteen
|
184.0
|
668
|
12
|Chauchina
|
5,552
|
10
|
180.1
|
781
|
13
|Churriana de la Vega
|
15,689
|
35
|
223.1
|
1,662
|
35
|Cijuela
|
3,415
|
5
|
146.4
|
375
|
8
|Buds de la Vega
|
2,007
|
1
|
49.8
|
257
|
8
|Colomera
|
1,302
|
3
|
230.4
|
242
|
two
|Courts of Baza
|
1,844
|
two
|
108.5
|
87
|
0
|Cortes and Graena
|
982
|
1
|
101.8
|
38
|
two
|Campo Caves
|
1,744
|
two
|
114.7
|
135
|
3
|Blame
|
4,091
|
two
|
48.9
|
242
|
1
|Cullar Vega
|
7,547
|
7
|
92.8
|
787
|
12
|Old Pastures
|
688
|
6
|
872.1
|
3. 4
|
0
|Deiphontes
|
2,600
|
10
|
384.6
|
250
|
8
|Dilate
|
2,092
|
1
|
47.8
|
146
|
two
|Doubt
|
327
|
1
|
305.8
|
fifteen
|
0
|Durcal
|
7,111
|
4
|
56.3
|
666
|
10
|Phonelas
|
978
|
3
|
306.7
|
81
|
1
|Fornes
|
556
|
1
|
179.9
|
47
|
1
|Freila
|
939
|
3
|
319.5
|
61
|
two
|Cowboys font
|
4,384
|
4
|
91.2
|
664
|
12
|Gabias (Las)
|
21,543
|
53
|
246.0
|
2,028
|
2. 3
|Gójar
|
5,909
|
10
|
169.2
|
483
|
3
|Gor
|
744
|
two
|
268.8
|
28
|
two
|Granada (capital)
|
233,648
|
638
|
273.1
|
26,022
|
547
|Guadix
|
18,436
|
17
|
92.2
|
1,907
|
47
|Gualchos
|
5,190
|
14
|
269.7
|
293
|
5
|Güéjar Sierra
|
2,857
|
eleven
|
385.0
|
2. 3. 4
|
7
|Güevéjar
|
2,640
|
two
|
75.8
|
204
|
4
|Huéscar
|
7,195
|
1
|
13.9
|
775
|
26
|Huétor de Santillán
|
1,882
|
5
|
265.7
|
174
|
1
|Huetor Tájar
|
10,399
|
fifty
|
480.8
|
1,050
|
25
|Huetor Vega
|
12,035
|
31
|
257.6
|
1,252
|
eleven
|Illora
|
10,065
|
19
|
188.8
|
1,173
|
27
|Ítrabus
|
991
|
1
|
100.9
|
28
|
0
|Iznalloz
|
5,120
|
18
|
351.6
|
681
|
26
|Jun
|
3,853
|
7
|
181.7
|
425
|
3
|Láchar
|
3,513
|
5
|
142.3
|
435
|
14
|Lanjarón
|
3,530
|
1
|
28.3
|
154
|
5
|Lanteira
|
564
|
3
|
531.9
|
46
|
1
|Lecrín
|
2,156
|
two
|
92.8
|
86
|
4
|Loja
|
20,419
|
40
|
195.9
|
2,309
|
55
|Lújar
|
483
|
1
|
207.0
|
13
|
0
|Maracena
|
22,306
|
41
|
183.8
|
2,212
|
46
|Marchal
|
414
|
4
|
966.2
|
twenty
|
two
|Metropolitan of Granada
|
432,102
|
862
|
199.5
|
43,592
|
897
|Moclin
|
3,622
|
4
|
110.4
|
327
|
eleven
|Molvízar
|
2,772
|
10
|
360.8
|
89
|
1
|Monachil
|
8,007
|
17
|
212.3
|
694
|
6
|Montefrio
|
5,313
|
1
|
18.8
|
530
|
fifteen
|Montejícar
|
2,110
|
1
|
47.4
|
201
|
6
|Moraleda de Zafayona
|
3,117
|
4
|
128.3
|
263
|
9
|Motril
|
58,460
|
72
|
123.2
|
3,501
|
43
|Niguelas
|
1,185
|
eleven
|
928.3
|
83
|
two
|Ogíjares
|
14,348
|
24
|
167.3
|
1,533
|
29
|Orgiva
|
5,784
|
5
|
86.4
|
318
|
5
|Otivar
|
1,011
|
two
|
197.8
|
26
|
1
|Padul
|
8,694
|
2. 3
|
264.6
|
901
|
12
|Dangers
|
11,492
|
22
|
191.4
|
1,527
|
48
|Pinewood
|
1,103
|
1
|
90.7
|
55
|
3
|Pinos Genil
|
1,490
|
1
|
67.1
|
120
|
two
|Bridge Pines
|
9,894
|
32
|
323.4
|
1,224
|
33
|Polopos
|
1,722
|
3
|
174.2
|
58
|
two
|Puebla de Don Fadrique
|
2,238
|
4
|
178.7
|
283
|
4
|Pulianas
|
5,466
|
12
|
219.5
|
645
|
3
|to Salt
|
2,621
|
eleven
|
419.7
|
283
|
two
|Salobrena
|
12,513
|
10
|
79.9
|
499
|
5
|Santa Fe
|
15,222
|
26
|
170.8
|
1,621
|
55
|Torrenueva Costa
|
2,796
|
5
|
178.8
|
88
|
two
|Trevelez
|
736
|
1
|
135.9
|
53
|
two
|Valderrubio
|
2,066
|
6
|
290.4
|
221
|
two
|Zalabí Valley
|
2,105
|
two
|
95.0
|
154
|
1
|Vegas del Genil
|
11,432
|
twenty
|
174.9
|
1,004
|
22
|Velez de Benaudalla
|
2,890
|
13
|
449.8
|
134
|
1
|Huelma Sales
|
657
|
7
|
1,065.4
|
80
|
1
|Villa of Otura
|
6,982
|
5
|
71.6
|
611
|
10
|Villanueva Mesía
|
2,021
|
9
|
445.3
|
204
|
4
|Zafarraya
|
2,120
|
6
|
283.0
|
118
|
0
|Zagra
|
885
|
two
|
226.0
|
108
|
two
|Zubia (The)
|
19,330
|
37
|
191.4
|
1,955
|
36
|Zújar
|
2,544
|
1
|
39.3
|
262
|
two
(News: Granada, Andalucia)
.
