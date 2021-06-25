Today is the last day that you have to wear a mask whilst outdoors, although you still need to wear one when entering establishment interiors & within crowds.

Now that mandatory, open-air use of masks is to be withdrawn, many readers might be asking themselves what the Covid figures are at the moment.

In the whole of the province of Granada, there is only one municipality with over 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and that is Ventas de Huelma in the Region of Valle de Lecrín.

Bear in mind that there are only seven cases there but with a population of just 657 inhabitants, the per 100k rate is bound to be high with only half a dozen cases.

Remember, if your municipality is not included below, it is because it has had zero cases in the last 14 days.

Town Inhabitants Last 14 days Per 100k Cured Deaths Albolote 18,962 46 242.6 1,924 25 Albuñol 7,353 38 516.8 456 7 Alfacar 5,488 16 291.5 641 10 Alhama de Granada 5,867 5 85.2 417 8 Alhendin 9,509 16 168.3 843 13 Alicún de Ortega 471 1 212.3 24 4 Almunecar 25,927 22 84.9 1,104 13 Alquife 580 1 172.4 32 two Sands of the King 653 1 153.1 35 3 Armilla 24,340 53 217.7 2,301 41 Atarfe 18,960 35 184.6 1,846 54 Asset 20,430 16 78.3 1,579 31 Benalúa 3,310 two 60.4 339 fifteen Benalúa de las Villas 1,054 4 379.5 108 1 Cacín 568 3 528.2 17 1 Cajar 5,205 14 269.0 446 fifteen Calahorra (The) 668 1 149.7 81 two Calicasas 638 1 156.7 51 0 Campotejar 1,229 1 81.4 102 3 Caniles 4,021 4 99.5 246 9 Capileira 563 1 177.6 32 0 Cenes de la Vega 8,153 fifteen 184.0 668 12 Chauchina 5,552 10 180.1 781 13 Churriana de la Vega 15,689 35 223.1 1,662 35 Cijuela 3,415 5 146.4 375 8 Buds de la Vega 2,007 1 49.8 257 8 Colomera 1,302 3 230.4 242 two Courts of Baza 1,844 two 108.5 87 0 Cortes and Graena 982 1 101.8 38 two Campo Caves 1,744 two 114.7 135 3 Blame 4,091 two 48.9 242 1 Cullar Vega 7,547 7 92.8 787 12 Old Pastures 688 6 872.1 3. 4 0 Deiphontes 2,600 10 384.6 250 8 Dilate 2,092 1 47.8 146 two Doubt 327 1 305.8 fifteen 0 Durcal 7,111 4 56.3 666 10 Phonelas 978 3 306.7 81 1 Fornes 556 1 179.9 47 1 Freila 939 3 319.5 61 two Cowboys font 4,384 4 91.2 664 12 Gabias (Las) 21,543 53 246.0 2,028 2. 3 Gójar 5,909 10 169.2 483 3 Gor 744 two 268.8 28 two Granada (capital) 233,648 638 273.1 26,022 547 Guadix 18,436 17 92.2 1,907 47 Gualchos 5,190 14 269.7 293 5 Güéjar Sierra 2,857 eleven 385.0 2. 3. 4 7 Güevéjar 2,640 two 75.8 204 4 Huéscar 7,195 1 13.9 775 26 Huétor de Santillán 1,882 5 265.7 174 1 Huetor Tájar 10,399 fifty 480.8 1,050 25 Huetor Vega 12,035 31 257.6 1,252 eleven Illora 10,065 19 188.8 1,173 27 Ítrabus 991 1 100.9 28 0 Iznalloz 5,120 18 351.6 681 26 Jun 3,853 7 181.7 425 3 Láchar 3,513 5 142.3 435 14 Lanjarón 3,530 1 28.3 154 5 Lanteira 564 3 531.9 46 1 Lecrín 2,156 two 92.8 86 4 Loja 20,419 40 195.9 2,309 55 Lújar 483 1 207.0 13 0 Maracena 22,306 41 183.8 2,212 46 Marchal 414 4 966.2 twenty two Metropolitan of Granada 432,102 862 199.5 43,592 897 Moclin 3,622 4 110.4 327 eleven Molvízar 2,772 10 360.8 89 1 Monachil 8,007 17 212.3 694 6 Montefrio 5,313 1 18.8 530 fifteen Montejícar 2,110 1 47.4 201 6 Moraleda de Zafayona 3,117 4 128.3 263 9 Motril 58,460 72 123.2 3,501 43 Niguelas 1,185 eleven 928.3 83 two Ogíjares 14,348 24 167.3 1,533 29 Orgiva 5,784 5 86.4 318 5 Otivar 1,011 two 197.8 26 1 Padul 8,694 2. 3 264.6 901 12 Dangers 11,492 22 191.4 1,527 48 Pinewood 1,103 1 90.7 55 3 Pinos Genil 1,490 1 67.1 120 two Bridge Pines 9,894 32 323.4 1,224 33 Polopos 1,722 3 174.2 58 two Puebla de Don Fadrique 2,238 4 178.7 283 4 Pulianas 5,466 12 219.5 645 3 to Salt 2,621 eleven 419.7 283 two Salobrena 12,513 10 79.9 499 5 Santa Fe 15,222 26 170.8 1,621 55 Torrenueva Costa 2,796 5 178.8 88 two Trevelez 736 1 135.9 53 two Valderrubio 2,066 6 290.4 221 two Zalabí Valley 2,105 two 95.0 154 1 Vegas del Genil 11,432 twenty 174.9 1,004 22 Velez de Benaudalla 2,890 13 449.8 134 1 Huelma Sales 657 7 1,065.4 80 1 Villa of Otura 6,982 5 71.6 611 10 Villanueva Mesía 2,021 9 445.3 204 4 Zafarraya 2,120 6 283.0 118 0 Zagra 885 two 226.0 108 two Zubia (The) 19,330 37 191.4 1,955 36 Zújar 2,544 1 39.3 262 two

(News: Granada, Andalucia)