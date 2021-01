The figures are constantly changing so we try to keep up with them. Today’s figure will probably be used to determine who can reopen on the 3rd after two weeks if their contagion rate has gone down.

Contagion figures across Andalusia in general are dropping in general. On the Costa Tropica, Salobreña has dropped below 500 and will probably reopen on the 3rd, whereas Almuñécar and Motril continue over 500 and will remain closed.

Remember: 500 or over, the municipality will have to close its boundaries and 1,000 or over means that besides closing municipal boundaries, all non-essential business have to close too.