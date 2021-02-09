Ten municipalities can reopen their non-essential businesses and a further eight can lift their municipal-boundary restrictions, as of Wednesday at 01.00h.
The Junta PM, Juanma Moreno, announced yesterday afternoon, coming changes to the system for deciding how and when municipalities can reduce their restrictions.
In the meantime the latest contagion figures show a continual decline over Andalucía.
Firstly, the municipalities that have dropped below 1,000 per 100,000 but remain above the 500 mark can now reopen their nonessential businesses, such as bars and restaurants, starting this Wednesday at 00.01h, if they have already completed their two week shutdown.
The municipalities that are included within this category are: Alquife, Baza, Cúllar, Deifontes, Huétor Vega, Ogíjares, Soportújar, La Tahá, Válor and La Zubia.
Of the municipalities listed above, Alquife and La Tahá have also dropped further than the rest and are now under 500 per 100,000, meaning if the Junta gives the go ahead, they can also lift their municipal limits restrictions.
The following are the municipalities that have fallen below 500 per 100k and will now be able to lift the municipal access restrictions: Álmuñécar, Alicún de Ortega, Cájar, Caniles, Jayena, Lecrín, Trevélez and Zafarraya, staring Wednesday 00.01h.
(News: Granada, Andalucia)
|Town or Area
|Population
|14-day
Figure
|Per 100K
|Pomegranate
|914,678
|6,857
|746.0
|Granada South
|148,829
|723
|485.3
|Meatloaf
|728
|6
|842.7
|Albuñol
|7,233
|37
|503.2
|Almegíjar
|365
|0
|0.0
|Almunecar
|26,514
|105
|405.0
|Alpujarra de la Sierra
|989
|5
|516.0
|Berchules
|716
|one
|140.4
|Bubion
|296
|8
|2,684.6
|Search
|289
|7
|2,509.0
|Cadiar
|1,453
|4
|273.0
|Canar
|350
|one
|265.3
|Capileira
|554
|0
|0.0
|Carataunas
|194
|0
|0.0
|Cástaras
|249
|0
|0.0
|Guájares (Los)
|1,057
|one
|95.0
|Gualchos
|5,193
|fifteen
|289.0
|Ítrabus
|988
|one
|100.9
|Jete
|919
|0
|0.0
|Juviles
|153
|0
|0.0
|Lanjarón
|3,507
|13
|368.3
|Lentegí
|326
|0
|0.0
|Lobras
|145
|0
|0.0
|Lújar
|488
|0
|0.0
|Molvízar
|2,794
|fifteen
|541.1
|Motril
|58,020
|326
|557.6
|Murtas
|467
|one
|219.8
|Nevada
|1,050
|52
|4,850.7
|Orgiva
|5,725
|4
|69.2
|Otivar
|1,034
|3
|296.7
|Pampaneira
|321
|one
|315.5
|Polopos
|1,756
|2
|116.1
|Portugos
|382
|2
|543.5
|Rubite
|394
|one
|261.8
|Salobrena
|12,381
|46
|367.6
|Support
|268
|one
|378.8
|Sorvilán
|538
|0
|0.0
|Taha (The)
|653
|2
|298.5
|Torrenueva Costa
|2,682
|14
|500.7
|Torvizcon
|648
|0
|0.0
|Trevelez
|732
|0
|0.0
|Polecat
|239
|one
|431.0
|Ugíjar
|2,523
|3. 4
|1,350.8
|Value
|675
|6
|886.3
|Velez de Benaudalla
|2,841
|8
|276.8
|Northeast Granada
|98,043
|987
|1,010.1
|Alamedilla
|574
|8
|1,406.0
|Albuñán
|406
|0
|0.0
|Aldeire
|615
|18
|2,857.1
|Alicún de Ortega
|480
|0
|0.0
|Alquife
|601
|2
|344.8
|Asset
|20,412
|195
|954.5
|Beas de Guadix
|329
|2
|607.9
|Benalúa
|3,318
|32
|966.8
|Benamaurel
|2,293
|25
|1,106.2
|Calahorra (The)
|673
|4
|598.8
|Caniles
|4,047
|18
|447.6
|Castilléjar
|1,318
|33
|2,498.1
|Castril
|2,070
|9
|445.5
|Guadix buds
|673
|6
|934.6
|Courts of Baza
|1,869
|eleven
|596.5
|Cortes and Graena
|996
|3
|305.5
|Campo Caves
|1,735
|16
|917.4
|Blame
|4,129
|31
|757.8
|Darro
|1,599
|8
|489.6
|Dehesas de Guadix
|419
|4
|947.9
|Tithe
|764
|2
|261.8
|Dollar
|622
|8
|1,273.9
|Ferreira
|299
|0
|0.0
|Phonelae
|978
|10
|1,022.5
|Freila
|918
|3
|319.5
|Galley
|1,075
|eleven
|1,027.1
|Gor
|733
|3
|403.2
|Gorafe
|381
|6
|1,566.6
|Guadix
|18,422
|210
|1,139.1
|Huélago
|403
|4
|997.5
|Huéneja
|1,184
|one
|85.5
|Huéscar
|7,253
|147
|2,043.1
|Jerez del Marquesado
|968
|one
|104.7
|Lanteira
|588
|2
|354.6
|Lugros
|323
|3
|967.7
|Marchal
|417
|2
|483.1
|Morelábor
|607
|one
|174.8
|Orce
|1,190
|5
|421.9
|Pedro Martinez
|1,107
|33
|2,899.8
|Peza (The)
|1,178
|16
|1,371.0
|Policar
|276
|0
|0.0
|Puebla de Don Fadrique
|2,250
|31
|1,385.2
|Purullena
|2,293
|2. 3
|997.4
|Zalabí Valley
|2,128
|eleven
|522.6
|Villanueva de las Torres
|582
|one
|177.9
|Zújar
|2,548
|28
|1,100.6
|Granada (district)
|239,149
|1,839
|765.1
|Beas of Granada
|977
|8
|816.3
|Granada (capital)
|232,462
|1,775
|759.7
|Huétor de Santillán
|1,877
|25
|1,328.4
|Jun
|3,833
|31
|804.6
|Metropolitan of Granada
|428,657
|3,287
|760.7
|Agron
|274
|one
|384.6
|Albolote
|18,808
|171
|901.8
|Albuñuelas
|821
|2
|249.4
|Alfacar
|5,400
|60
|1,093.3
|Algarinejo
|2,520
|25
|1,013.4
|Alhama de Granada
|5,979
|10
|170.4
|Alhendin
|9,349
|68
|715.1
|Sands of the King
|666
|0
|0.0
|Armilla
|24,174
|144
|591.6
|Atarfe
|18,706
|135
|712.0
|Benalúa de las Villas
|1,066
|0
|0.0
|Cacín
|569
|0
|0.0
|Cajar
|5,129
|24
|461.1
|Calicasas
|617
|7
|1,097.2
|Campotejar
|1,237
|4
|325.5
|Cenes de la Vega
|8,002
|28
|343.4
|Chauchina
|5,565
|96
|1,729.1
|Chimneys
|1,257
|17
|1,358.9
|Churriana de la Vega
|15,200
|110
|701.1
|Cijuela
|3,322
|31
|907.8
|Buds de la Vega
|2,031
|27
|1,345.3
|Colomera
|1,309
|0
|0.0
|Cullar Vega
|7,429
|Four. Five
|596.3
|Old Meadows
|705
|9
|1,308.1
|Deiphontes
|2,627
|14
|538.5
|Dilate
|2,054
|7
|334.6
|Domingo Pérez of Granada
|890
|5
|569.5
|Doubt
|330
|5
|1,529.1
|Durcal
|7,015
|24
|337.5
|Scan
|791
|24
|3,034.1
|Fornes
|555
|one
|179.9
|Cowboys font
|4,406
|113
|2,577.6
|Gabias (Las)
|21,115
|168
|779.8
|Governor
|233
|0
|0.0
|Gójar
|5,795
|17
|287.7
|Guadahortuna
|1,935
|13
|694.4
|Güéjar Sierra
|2,820
|9
|315.0
|Güevéjar
|2,595
|16
|606.1
|Huétor Tájar
|10,352
|78
|750.1
|Huetor Vega
|12,039
|105
|872.5
|Illora
|10,054
|75
|745.2
|Iznalloz
|5,134
|32
|625.0
|Jatar
|614
|0
|0.0
|Jayena
|1,060
|2
|190.1
|Láchar
|3,471
|19
|540.8
|Lecrín
|2,134
|10
|463.8
|Loja
|20,342
|192
|940.3
|Malahá (The)
|1,781
|28
|1,569.5
|Maracena
|22,116
|171
|766.6
|Moclin
|3,651
|13
|358.9
|Monachil
|7,939
|44
|549.5
|Montefrio
|5,433
|Four. Five
|847.0
|Montejícar
|2,113
|6
|284.4
|Montillana
|1,189
|one
|88.6
|Moraleda de Zafayona
|3,153
|8
|256.7
|Niguelas
|1,173
|2
|168.8
|Nivar
|994
|8
|772.2
|Ogíjares
|14,160
|99
|690.0
|Villa of Otura
|6,952
|27
|386.7
|Padul
|8,420
|91
|1,046.7
|Dangers
|11,394
|75
|652.6
|Pinar (The)
|877
|0
|0.0
|Pinos Genil
|1,457
|8
|536.9
|Bridge Pines
|9,930
|155
|1,566.6
|Pinewood
|1,138
|3
|272.0
|Pulianas
|5,429
|83
|1,518.5
|Burnt
|933
|eleven
|1,161.6
|to Salt
|2,631
|eleven
|419.7
|Santa Cruz del Comercio
|528
|one
|188.3
|Santa Fe
|15,157
|99
|650.4
|Torre-Cardela
|736
|3
|419.0
|Valderrubio
|2,086
|9
|435.6
|Valley (The)
|914
|0
|0.0
|Vegas del Genil
|11,166
|94
|822.3
|Huelma Sales
|640
|5
|761.0
|Villamena
|948
|3
|321.2
|Villanueva Mesía
|2,021
|24
|1,187.5
|Víznar
|976
|9
|906.3
|Zafarraya
|2,137
|6
|283.0
|Zagra
|834
|9
|1,016.9
|Zubia (The)
|19,155
|193
|998.4
