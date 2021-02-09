Ten municipalities can reopen their non-essential businesses and a further eight can lift their municipal-boundary restrictions, as of Wednesday at 01.00h.

The Junta PM, Juanma Moreno, announced yesterday afternoon, coming changes to the system for deciding how and when municipalities can reduce their restrictions.

In the meantime the latest contagion figures show a continual decline over Andalucía.

Firstly, the municipalities that have dropped below 1,000 per 100,000 but remain above the 500 mark can now reopen their nonessential businesses, such as bars and restaurants, starting this Wednesday at 00.01h, if they have already completed their two week shutdown.

The municipalities that are included within this category are: Alquife, Baza, Cúllar, Deifontes, Huétor Vega, Ogíjares, Soportújar, La Tahá, Válor and La Zubia.

Of the municipalities listed above, Alquife and La Tahá have also dropped further than the rest and are now under 500 per 100,000, meaning if the Junta gives the go ahead, they can also lift their municipal limits restrictions.

The following are the municipalities that have fallen below 500 per 100k and will now be able to lift the municipal access restrictions: Álmuñécar, Alicún de Ortega, Cájar, Caniles, Jayena, Lecrín, Trevélez and Zafarraya, staring Wednesday 00.01h.

