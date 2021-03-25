Here are the contagion figures for the province, published today and on which the Board has made its decisions on municipal-boundary closures and reopenings.

Spain, as a whole levelled out, ending the sharp descent in figures and is now starting to gradually climb in what appears to be the beginning of a fourth wave.

The figures for the province of Granada reflect this, not only on the table below, but also in hospitals where the number of beds occupied by Covid patients is gradually escalating… and we haven’t even started Easter yet.

The Board has decided to close the municipal limits of 15 municipalities, three of which have also had their nonesssential businesses closed because they have topped the 1,000 mark starting tomorrow at 00.01h.

Cogollos de Guadix is ​​in the vanguard of towns showing a large increase of infections with 2,180.7 per 100,000. The villages of Nevada and Purullena, have a contagion figure of 1,212.7 and 1,08.1 respectively.

Those municipalities with over 500 but below 1,000 per 100,000 are: Busquístar, Cortes de Baza, Cúllar, Dollar, La Peza, Zújar, Chauchina, Cijuela, Fuente Vaqueros, Láchar, Moclín and Moraleda de Zafayona.

Note: If you town or village does not appear below, it is because we have omitted all those with zero percent per 100,000.

