by Martin Myall •
Today, there are only twelve municipalities in the whole of the province that have perimeter restrictions, which is a far cry from a month ago.
Of the dozen municipalities that have their town limits closed for being over 500 per 100,000, only two of them also have their nonessential business closed, too, for being over 1,000 per 100K.
The affected towns and villages are: Alhama de Granada, Domingo Pérez de Granada, Aldeire, Vélez de Benaudalla, Guadix, Zújar, Benalúa de las Villas, La Calahorra, Orce, Moraleda de Zafayona, Ugíjar and Cuevas del Campo. The first two are the ones with their bars, etc, closed.
|Town or Area
|Population
|
14-day
Figure
|
Per 100K
|grenade
|914,678
|2,042
|
222.2
|Granada South
|148,829
|246
|
165.1
|Meatloaf
|728
|0
|
0.0
|Albuñol
|7,233
|5
|
68.0
|Almegíjar
|365
|0
|
0.0
|Almunecar
|26,514
|27
|
104.1
|Alpujarra de la Sierra
|989
|1
|
103.2
|Berchules
|716
|0
|
0.0
|Bubion
|296
|0
|
0.0
|Search
|289
|0
|
0.0
|Cadiar
|1,453
|1
|
68.3
|Canar
|350
|0
|
0.0
|Capileira
|554
|0
|
0.0
|Carataunas
|194
|0
|
0.0
|Cástaras
|249
|0
|
0.0
|Guájares (Los)
|1,057
|0
|
0.0
|Gualchos
|5,193
|18
|
346.8
|Ítrabus
|988
|0
|
0.0
|Jete
|919
|0
|
0.0
|Juviles
|153
|0
|
0.0
|Lanjarón
|3,507
|7
|
198.3
|Lentegí
|326
|0
|
0.0
|Lobras
|145
|0
|
0.0
|Lújar
|488
|0
|
0.0
|Molvízar
|2,794
|two
|
72.2
|Motril
|58,020
|123
|
210.4
|Murtas
|467
|1
|
219.8
|Nevada
|1,050
|0
|
0.0
|Orgiva
|5,725
|3
|
51.9
|Otivar
|1,034
|0
|
0.0
|Pampaneira
|321
|0
|
0.0
|Polopos
|1,756
|1
|
58.1
|Portugos
|382
|0
|
0.0
|Rubite
|394
|0
|
0.0
|Salobrena
|12,381
|13
|
103.9
|Support
|268
|0
|
0.0
|Sorvilán
|538
|0
|
0.0
|Taha (The)
|653
|0
|
0.0
|Torrenueva Costa
|2,682
|7
|
250.4
|Torvizcon
|648
|0
|
0.0
|Trevelez
|732
|1
|
135.9
|Polecat
|239
|0
|
0.0
|Ugíjar
|2,523
|13
|
516.5
|Value
|675
|0
|
0.0
|Velez de Benaudalla
|2,841
|2. 3
|
795.8
|Northeast Granada
|98,043
|312
|
319.3
|Alamedilla
|574
|1
|
175.7
|Albuñán
|406
|0
|
0.0
|Aldeire
|615
|6
|
952.4
|Alicún de Ortega
|480
|0
|
0.0
|Alquife
|601
|two
|
344.8
|Asset
|20,412
|25
|
122.4
|Beas de Guadix
|329
|0
|
0.0
|Benalúa
|3,318
|13
|
392.7
|Benamaurel
|2,293
|3
|
132.7
|Calahorra (The)
|673
|4
|
598.8
|Caniles
|4,047
|12
|
298.4
|Castilléjar
|1,318
|6
|
454.2
|Castril
|2,070
|two
|
99.0
|Guadix buds
|673
|0
|
0.0
|Courts of Baza
|1,869
|0
|
0.0
|Cortes and Graena
|996
|1
|
101.8
|Campo Caves
|1,735
|9
|
516.1
|Blame
|4,129
|9
|
220.0
|Darro
|1,599
|0
|
0.0
|Dehesas de Guadix
|419
|1
|
237.0
|Tithe
|764
|0
|
0.0
|Dollar
|622
|two
|
318.5
|Ferreira
|299
|0
|
0.0
|Phonelae
|978
|3
|
306.7
|Freila
|918
|0
|
0.0
|Galley
|1,075
|1
|
93.4
|Gor
|733
|0
|
0.0
|Gorafe
|381
|0
|
0.0
|Guadix
|18,422
|136
|
737.7
|Huélago
|403
|two
|
498.8
|Huéneja
|1,184
|0
|
0.0
|Huéscar
|7,253
|35
|
486.4
|Jerez del Marquesado
|968
|1
|
104.7
|Lanteira
|588
|0
|
0.0
|Lugros
|323
|1
|
322.6
|Marchal
|417
|0
|
0.0
|Morelábor
|607
|0
|
0.0
|Orce
|1,190
|7
|
590.7
|Pedro Martinez
|1,107
|1
|
87.9
|Peza (The)
|1,178
|1
|
85.7
|Policar
|276
|0
|
0.0
|Puebla de Don Fadrique
|2,250
|0
|
0.0
|Purullena
|2,293
|6
|
260.2
|Zalabí Valley
|2,128
|4
|
190.0
|Villanueva de las Torres
|582
|1
|
177.9
|Zújar
|2,548
|17
|
668.2
|Granada (district)
|239,149
|548
|
228.0
|Beas of Granada
|977
|0
|
0.0
|Granada (capital)
|232,462
|535
|
229.0
|Huétor de Santillán
|1,877
|1
|
53.1
|Jun
|3,833
|12
|
311.4
|Metropolitan of Granada
|428,657
|927
|
214.5
|Agron
|274
|0
|
0.0
|Albolote
|18,808
|60
|
316.4
|Albuñuelas
|821
|0
|
0.0
|Alfacar
|5,400
|10
|
182.2
|Algarinejo
|2,520
|0
|
0.0
|Alhama de Granada
|5,979
|68
|
1.159.0
|Alhendin
|9,349
|25
|
262.9
|Sands of the King
|666
|1
|
153.1
|Armilla
|24,174
|19
|
78.1
|Atarfe
|18,706
|53
|
279.5
|Benalúa de las Villas
|1,066
|7
|
664.1
|Cacín
|569
|1
|
176.1
|Cajar
|5,129
|9
|
172.9
|Calicasas
|617
|1
|
156.7
|Campotejar
|1,237
|1
|
81.4
|Cenes de la Vega
|8,002
|10
|
122.7
|Chauchina
|5,565
|10
|
180.1
|Chimneys
|1,257
|3
|
239.8
|Churriana de la Vega
|15,200
|16
|
102.0
|Cijuela
|3,322
|two
|
58.6
|Buds de la Vega
|2,031
|5
|
249.1
|Colomera
|1,309
|3
|
230.4
|Cullar Vega
|7,429
|9
|
119.3
|Old Meadows
|705
|0
|
0.0
|Deiphontes
|2,627
|4
|
153.8
|Dilate
|2,054
|5
|
239.0
|Domingo Pérez of Granada
|890
|9
|
1,025.1
|Doubt
|330
|0
|
0.0
|Durcal
|7,015
|4
|
56.3
|Scan
|791
|0
|
0.0
|Fornes
|555
|two
|
359.7
|Cowboys font
|4,406
|18
|
410.6
|Gabias (Las)
|21,115
|35
|
162.5
|Governor
|233
|0
|
0.0
|Gójar
|5,795
|4
|
67.7
|Guadahortuna
|1,935
|1
|
53.4
|Güéjar Sierra
|2,820
|6
|
210.0
|Güevéjar
|2,595
|7
|
265.2
|Huétor Tájar
|10,352
|24
|
230.8
|Huetor Vega
|12,039
|14
|
116.3
|Illora
|10,054
|eleven
|
109.3
|Iznalloz
|5,134
|14
|
273.4
|Jatar
|614
|0
|
0.0
|Jayena
|1,060
|5
|
475.3
|Láchar
|3,471
|9
|
256.2
|Lecrín
|2,134
|two
|
92.8
|Loja
|20,342
|83
|
406.5
|Malahá (The)
|1,781
|3
|
168.2
|Maracena
|22,116
|81
|
363.1
|Moclin
|3,651
|two
|
55.2
|Monachil
|7,939
|10
|
124.9
|Montefrio
|5,433
|3
|
56.5
|Montejícar
|2,113
|4
|
189.6
|Montillana
|1,189
|4
|
354.3
|Moraleda de Zafayona
|3,153
|17
|
545.4
|Niguelas
|1,173
|0
|
0.0
|Nivar
|994
|two
|
193.1
|Ogíjares
|14,160
|38
|
264.8
|Villa of Otura
|6,952
|22
|
315.1
|Padul
|8,420
|10
|
115.0
|Dangers
|11,394
|22
|
191.4
|Pinar (The)
|877
|0
|
0.0
|Pinos Genil
|1,457
|two
|
134.2
|Bridge Pines
|9,930
|16
|
161.7
|Pinewood
|1,138
|0
|
0.0
|Pulianas
|5,429
|eleven
|
201.2
|Burnt
|933
|two
|
211.2
|to Salt
|2,631
|6
|
228.9
|Santa Cruz del Comercio
|528
|1
|
188.3
|Santa Fe
|15,157
|twenty-one
|
138.0
|Torre-Cardela
|736
|1
|
139.7
|Valderrubio
|2,086
|1
|
48.4
|Valley (The)
|914
|0
|
0.0
|Vegas del Genil
|11,166
|30
|
262.4
|Huelma Sales
|640
|1
|
152.2
|Villamena
|948
|0
|
0.0
|Villanueva Mesía
|2,021
|4
|
197.9
|Víznar
|976
|4
|
402.8
|Zafarraya
|2,137
|0
|
0.0
|Zagra
|834
|0
|
0.0
|Zubia (The)
|19,155
|39
|
201.8
(News: Granada, Andalucia)
.