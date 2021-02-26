Today, there are only twelve municipalities in the whole of the province that have perimeter restrictions, which is a far cry from a month ago.

Of the dozen municipalities that have their town limits closed for being over 500 per 100,000, only two of them also have their nonessential business closed, too, for being over 1,000 per 100K.

The affected towns and villages are: Alhama de Granada, Domingo Pérez de Granada, Aldeire, Vélez de Benaudalla, Guadix, Zújar, Benalúa de las Villas, La Calahorra, Orce, Moraleda de Zafayona, Ugíjar and Cuevas del Campo. The first two are the ones with their bars, etc, closed.

Town or Area Population 14-day Figure Per 100K grenade 914,678 2,042 222.2 Granada South 148,829 246 165.1 Meatloaf 728 0 0.0 Albuñol 7,233 5 68.0 Almegíjar 365 0 0.0 Almunecar 26,514 27 104.1 Alpujarra de la Sierra 989 1 103.2 Berchules 716 0 0.0 Bubion 296 0 0.0 Search 289 0 0.0 Cadiar 1,453 1 68.3 Canar 350 0 0.0 Capileira 554 0 0.0 Carataunas 194 0 0.0 Cástaras 249 0 0.0 Guájares (Los) 1,057 0 0.0 Gualchos 5,193 18 346.8 Ítrabus 988 0 0.0 Jete 919 0 0.0 Juviles 153 0 0.0 Lanjarón 3,507 7 198.3 Lentegí 326 0 0.0 Lobras 145 0 0.0 Lújar 488 0 0.0 Molvízar 2,794 two 72.2 Motril 58,020 123 210.4 Murtas 467 1 219.8 Nevada 1,050 0 0.0 Orgiva 5,725 3 51.9 Otivar 1,034 0 0.0 Pampaneira 321 0 0.0 Polopos 1,756 1 58.1 Portugos 382 0 0.0 Rubite 394 0 0.0 Salobrena 12,381 13 103.9 Support 268 0 0.0 Sorvilán 538 0 0.0 Taha (The) 653 0 0.0 Torrenueva Costa 2,682 7 250.4 Torvizcon 648 0 0.0 Trevelez 732 1 135.9 Polecat 239 0 0.0 Ugíjar 2,523 13 516.5 Value 675 0 0.0 Velez de Benaudalla 2,841 2. 3 795.8 Northeast Granada 98,043 312 319.3 Alamedilla 574 1 175.7 Albuñán 406 0 0.0 Aldeire 615 6 952.4 Alicún de Ortega 480 0 0.0 Alquife 601 two 344.8 Asset 20,412 25 122.4 Beas de Guadix 329 0 0.0 Benalúa 3,318 13 392.7 Benamaurel 2,293 3 132.7 Calahorra (The) 673 4 598.8 Caniles 4,047 12 298.4 Castilléjar 1,318 6 454.2 Castril 2,070 two 99.0 Guadix buds 673 0 0.0 Courts of Baza 1,869 0 0.0 Cortes and Graena 996 1 101.8 Campo Caves 1,735 9 516.1 Blame 4,129 9 220.0 Darro 1,599 0 0.0 Dehesas de Guadix 419 1 237.0 Tithe 764 0 0.0 Dollar 622 two 318.5 Ferreira 299 0 0.0 Phonelae 978 3 306.7 Freila 918 0 0.0 Galley 1,075 1 93.4 Gor 733 0 0.0 Gorafe 381 0 0.0 Guadix 18,422 136 737.7 Huélago 403 two 498.8 Huéneja 1,184 0 0.0 Huéscar 7,253 35 486.4 Jerez del Marquesado 968 1 104.7 Lanteira 588 0 0.0 Lugros 323 1 322.6 Marchal 417 0 0.0 Morelábor 607 0 0.0 Orce 1,190 7 590.7 Pedro Martinez 1,107 1 87.9 Peza (The) 1,178 1 85.7 Policar 276 0 0.0 Puebla de Don Fadrique 2,250 0 0.0 Purullena 2,293 6 260.2 Zalabí Valley 2,128 4 190.0 Villanueva de las Torres 582 1 177.9 Zújar 2,548 17 668.2 Granada (district) 239,149 548 228.0 Beas of Granada 977 0 0.0 Granada (capital) 232,462 535 229.0 Huétor de Santillán 1,877 1 53.1 Jun 3,833 12 311.4 Metropolitan of Granada 428,657 927 214.5 Agron 274 0 0.0 Albolote 18,808 60 316.4 Albuñuelas 821 0 0.0 Alfacar 5,400 10 182.2 Algarinejo 2,520 0 0.0 Alhama de Granada 5,979 68 1.159.0 Alhendin 9,349 25 262.9 Sands of the King 666 1 153.1 Armilla 24,174 19 78.1 Atarfe 18,706 53 279.5 Benalúa de las Villas 1,066 7 664.1 Cacín 569 1 176.1 Cajar 5,129 9 172.9 Calicasas 617 1 156.7 Campotejar 1,237 1 81.4 Cenes de la Vega 8,002 10 122.7 Chauchina 5,565 10 180.1 Chimneys 1,257 3 239.8 Churriana de la Vega 15,200 16 102.0 Cijuela 3,322 two 58.6 Buds de la Vega 2,031 5 249.1 Colomera 1,309 3 230.4 Cullar Vega 7,429 9 119.3 Old Meadows 705 0 0.0 Deiphontes 2,627 4 153.8 Dilate 2,054 5 239.0 Domingo Pérez of Granada 890 9 1,025.1 Doubt 330 0 0.0 Durcal 7,015 4 56.3 Scan 791 0 0.0 Fornes 555 two 359.7 Cowboys font 4,406 18 410.6 Gabias (Las) 21,115 35 162.5 Governor 233 0 0.0 Gójar 5,795 4 67.7 Guadahortuna 1,935 1 53.4 Güéjar Sierra 2,820 6 210.0 Güevéjar 2,595 7 265.2 Huétor Tájar 10,352 24 230.8 Huetor Vega 12,039 14 116.3 Illora 10,054 eleven 109.3 Iznalloz 5,134 14 273.4 Jatar 614 0 0.0 Jayena 1,060 5 475.3 Láchar 3,471 9 256.2 Lecrín 2,134 two 92.8 Loja 20,342 83 406.5 Malahá (The) 1,781 3 168.2 Maracena 22,116 81 363.1 Moclin 3,651 two 55.2 Monachil 7,939 10 124.9 Montefrio 5,433 3 56.5 Montejícar 2,113 4 189.6 Montillana 1,189 4 354.3 Moraleda de Zafayona 3,153 17 545.4 Niguelas 1,173 0 0.0 Nivar 994 two 193.1 Ogíjares 14,160 38 264.8 Villa of Otura 6,952 22 315.1 Padul 8,420 10 115.0 Dangers 11,394 22 191.4 Pinar (The) 877 0 0.0 Pinos Genil 1,457 two 134.2 Bridge Pines 9,930 16 161.7 Pinewood 1,138 0 0.0 Pulianas 5,429 eleven 201.2 Burnt 933 two 211.2 to Salt 2,631 6 228.9 Santa Cruz del Comercio 528 1 188.3 Santa Fe 15,157 twenty-one 138.0 Torre-Cardela 736 1 139.7 Valderrubio 2,086 1 48.4 Valley (The) 914 0 0.0 Vegas del Genil 11,166 30 262.4 Huelma Sales 640 1 152.2 Villamena 948 0 0.0 Villanueva Mesía 2,021 4 197.9 Víznar 976 4 402.8 Zafarraya 2,137 0 0.0 Zagra 834 0 0.0 Zubia (The) 19,155 39 201.8

(News: Granada, Andalucia)