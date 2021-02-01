by Martin Myall •
These figures are up to date at 16.00h today and unfortunately reflect figures still going up on the Costa Tropical, despite being closed down.
Almuñécar, and Motril are slowly creeping up and are still over 500 infections per 100,000 figures. Although Salobreña has increased it is still below the 500 threshold. Otívar, on the other hand has dropped down and is no longer in danger over broaching the 1,000 per 100K barrier and Vélez Benaudalla has dropped below the 500 barrier.
Remember: 500 or over, the municipality will have to close its boundaries and 1,000 or over means that besides closing municipal boundaries, all non-essential business have to close too.
(News: Granada, Andalucia)
|Town or Area
|Population
|14-day
Figure
|Per 100K
|Pomegranate
|914,678
|8,856
|963.5
|Granada South
|148,829
|968
|649.7
|Meatloaf
|728
|7
|983.1
|Albuñol
|7,233
|76
|1,033.6
|Almegíjar
|365
|0
|0.0
|Almunecar
|26,514
|154
|594.0
|Alpujarra de la Sierra
|989
|0
|0.0
|Berchules
|716
|3
|421.3
|Bubion
|296
|3
|1,006.7
|Search
|289
|7
|2,509.0
|Cadiar
|1,453
|4
|273.0
|Canar
|350
|one
|265.3
|Capileira
|554
|3
|532.9
|Carataunas
|194
|0
|0.0
|Cástaras
|249
|0
|0.0
|Guájares (Los)
|1,057
|0
|0.0
|Gualchos
|5,193
|twenty-one
|404.6
|Ítrabus
|988
|3
|302.7
|Jete
|919
|0
|0.0
|Juviles
|153
|0
|0.0
|Lanjarón
|3,507
|6
|170.0
|Lentegí
|326
|0
|0.0
|Lobras
|145
|0
|0.0
|Lújar
|488
|0
|0.0
|Molvízar
|2,794
|13
|469.0
|Motril
|58,020
|400
|684.2
|Murtas
|467
|one
|219.8
|Nevada
|1,050
|53
|4,944.0
|Orgiva
|5,725
|3
|51.9
|Otivar
|1,034
|6
|593.5
|Pampaneira
|321
|one
|315.5
|Polopos
|1,756
|9
|522.6
|Portugos
|382
|0
|0.0
|Rubite
|394
|0
|0.0
|Salobrena
|12,381
|54
|431.6
|Support
|268
|7
|2,651.5
|Sorvilán
|538
|4
|759.0
|Taha (The)
|653
|7
|1,044.8
|Torrenueva Costa
|2,682
|22
|786.8
|Torvizcon
|648
|one
|160.0
|Trevelez
|732
|5
|679.3
|Polecat
|239
|one
|431.0
|Ugíjar
|2,523
|68
|2,701.6
|Value
|675
|13
|1,920.2
|Velez de Benaudalla
|2,841
|12
|415.2
|Northeast Granada
|98,043
|1,140
|1,166.7
|Alamedilla
|574
|13
|2,284.7
|Albuñán
|406
|0
|0.0
|Aldeire
|615
|5
|793.7
|Alicún de Ortega
|480
|2
|424.6
|Alquife
|601
|6
|1,034.5
|Asset
|20,412
|310
|1,517.4
|Beas de Guadix
|329
|2
|607.9
|Benalúa
|3,318
|31
|936.6
|Benamaurel
|2,293
|24
|1,061.9
|Calahorra (The)
|673
|0
|0.0
|Caniles
|4,047
|22
|547.1
|Castilléjar
|1,318
|33
|2,498.1
|Castril
|2,070
|10
|495.0
|Guadix buds
|673
|13
|2,024.9
|Courts of Baza
|1,869
|17
|921.9
|Cortes and Graena
|996
|5
|509.2
|Campo Caves
|1,735
|10
|573.4
|Blame
|4,129
|64
|1,564.4
|Darro
|1,599
|18
|1,101.6
|Dehesas de Guadix
|419
|5
|1,184.8
|Tithe
|764
|9
|1,178.0
|Dollar
|622
|10
|1,592.4
|Ferreira
|299
|0
|0.0
|Phonelae
|978
|6
|613.5
|Freila
|918
|0
|0.0
|Galley
|1,075
|6
|560.2
|Gor
|733
|one
|134.4
|Gorafe
|381
|7
|1,827.7
|Guadix
|18,422
|231
|1,253.0
|Huélago
|403
|8
|1,995.0
|Huéneja
|1,184
|4
|341.9
|Huéscar
|7,253
|94
|1,306.5
|Jerez del Marquesado
|968
|0
|0.0
|Lanteira
|588
|2
|354.6
|Lugros
|323
|one
|322.6
|Marchal
|417
|2
|483.1
|Morelábor
|607
|8
|1,398.6
|Orce
|1,190
|3
|253.2
|Pedro Martinez
|1,107
|39
|3,427.1
|Peza (The)
|1,178
|16
|1,371.0
|Policar
|276
|0
|0.0
|Puebla de Don Fadrique
|2,250
|33
|1,474.5
|Purullena
|2,293
|26
|1,127.5
|Zalabí Valley
|2,128
|16
|760.1
|Villanueva de las Torres
|582
|5
|889.7
|Zújar
|2,548
|2. 3
|904.1
|Granada (district)
|239,149
|2,248
|935.3
|Beas of Granada
|977
|17
|1,734.7
|Granada (capital)
|232,462
|2,149
|919.8
|Huétor de Santillán
|1,877
|47
|2,497.3
|Jun
|3,833
|35
|908.4
|Metropolitan of Granada
|428,657
|4,465
|1,033.3
|Agron
|274
|0
|0.0
|Albolote
|18,808
|204
|1,075.8
|Albuñuelas
|821
|0
|0.0
|Alfacar
|5,400
|80
|1,457.7
|Algarinejo
|2,520
|75
|3,040.1
|Alhama de Granada
|5,979
|13
|221.6
|Alhendin
|9,349
|89
|936.0
|Sands of the King
|666
|one
|153.1
|Armilla
|24,174
|168
|690.2
|Atarfe
|18,706
|127
|669.8
|Benalúa de las Villas
|1,066
|3
|284.6
|Cacín
|569
|0
|0.0
|Cajar
|5,129
|28
|537.9
|Calicasas
|617
|9
|1,410.7
|Campotejar
|1,237
|6
|488.2
|Cenes de la Vega
|8,002
|47
|576.5
|Chauchina
|5,565
|133
|2,395.5
|Chimneys
|1,257
|32
|2,558.0
|Churriana de la Vega
|15,200
|133
|847.7
|Cijuela
|3,322
|24
|702.8
|Buds de la Vega
|2,031
|56
|2,790.2
|Colomera
|1,309
|5
|384.0
|Cullar Vega
|7,429
|67
|887.8
|Old Meadows
|705
|8
|1,162.8
|Deiphontes
|2,627
|28
|1,076.9
|Dilate
|2,054
|8
|382.4
|Domingo Pérez of Granada
|890
|5
|569.5
|Doubt
|330
|8
|2,446.5
|Durcal
|7,015
|28
|393.8
|Scan
|791
|28
|3,539.8
|Fornes
|555
|one
|179.9
|Cowboys font
|4,406
|126
|2,874.1
|Gabias (Las)
|21,115
|229
|1,063.0
|Governor
|233
|0
|0.0
|Gójar
|5,795
|30
|507.7
|Guadahortuna
|1,935
|30
|1,602.6
|Güéjar Sierra
|2,820
|17
|595.0
|Güevéjar
|2,595
|19
|719.7
|Huétor Tájar
|10,352
|96
|923.2
|Huetor Vega
|12,039
|140
|1,163.3
|Illora
|10,054
|102
|1,013.4
|Iznalloz
|5,134
|26
|507.8
|Jatar
|614
|one
|160.5
|Jayena
|1,060
|6
|570.3
|Láchar
|3,471
|41
|1,167.1
|Lecrín
|2,134
|19
|881.3
|Loja
|20,342
|241
|1,180.3
|Malahá (The)
|1,781
|40
|2,242.2
|Maracena
|22,116
|226
|1,013.2
|Moclin
|3,651
|25
|690.2
|Monachil
|7,939
|55
|686.9
|Montefrio
|5,433
|65
|1,223.4
|Montejícar
|2,113
|eleven
|521.3
|Montillana
|1,189
|5
|442.9
|Moraleda de Zafayona
|3,153
|10
|320.8
|Niguelas
|1,173
|7
|590.7
|Nivar
|994
|17
|1,640.9
|Ogíjares
|14,160
|165
|1,150.0
|Villa of Otura
|6,952
|35
|501.3
|Padul
|8,420
|164
|1,886.4
|Dangers
|11,394
|121
|1,052.9
|Pinar (The)
|877
|0
|0.0
|Pinos Genil
|1,457
|eleven
|738.3
|Bridge Pines
|9,930
|214
|2,162.9
|Pinewood
|1,138
|12
|1,087.9
|Pulianas
|5,429
|87
|1,591.7
|Burnt
|933
|7
|739.2
|to Salt
|2,631
|9
|343.4
|Santa Cruz del Comercio
|528
|one
|188.3
|Santa Fe
|15,157
|157
|1,031.4
|Torre-Cardela
|736
|8
|1,117.3
|Valderrubio
|2,086
|17
|822.8
|Valley (The)
|914
|0
|0.0
|Vegas del Genil
|11,166
|106
|927.2
|Huelma Sales
|640
|14
|2,130.9
|Villamena
|948
|4
|428.3
|Villanueva Mesía
|2,021
|31
|1,533.9
|Víznar
|976
|9
|906.3
|Zafarraya
|2,137
|12
|566.0
|Zagra
|834
|12
|1,355.9
|Zubia (The)
|19,155
|271
|1,402.0
.