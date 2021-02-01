These figures are up to date at 16.00h today and unfortunately reflect figures still going up on the Costa Tropical, despite being closed down.

Almuñécar, and Motril are slowly creeping up and are still over 500 infections per 100,000 figures. Although Salobreña has increased it is still below the 500 threshold. Otívar, on the other hand has dropped down and is no longer in danger over broaching the 1,000 per 100K barrier and Vélez Benaudalla has dropped below the 500 barrier.

Remember: 500 or over, the municipality will have to close its boundaries and 1,000 or over means that besides closing municipal boundaries, all non-essential business have to close too.

(News: Granada, Andalucia)