These are the latest figures on which the Health Committee will decide later this afternoon which towns can reopen etc.
As announced by the meeting, they are applying a new system from today, putting everybody back to zero; ie, dumping the contagion figures from before. Therefore, irrespectively how long a municipality has been in confinement, if in the figures below these paragraphs your municipality is below 500 but are closed down, tomorrow your town or village repopens, Saturday, at 00.01h.
Similarly, if the figures are above 500 but now below 1,000, then nonessential business can reopen.
The only thing we are waiting for is the Committee’s meeting, followed by the publication of the BOJA this evening to confirm it all. This means that 29 municipalities can reopen their boundaries and 21 will be able to open bars and restaurants.
Only four municipalities will be going the opposite way (Caniles, Castril, Cájar and Orce) and will have to close their town limits.
The 21 municipalities that can reopen their bars, restaurants etc, are:
Nevada, Ugíjar, Alamedilla, Guadix, Puebla de Don Fadrique, Dollar, Zújar, Húetor Santillán, Alfacar, Padul, Algarinejo, Zagra, Calicasas, Chimeneas, Cogollos Vega, Dehesas Viejas, Dúdar, Pinos Puente, Quéntar, Pulianas and Villanueva Mesía.
Amongst them, Alamedilla, Algarinejo, Cogollos Vega, Dehesas Viejas, Dollar, Padul and Zagra, can also open their town limits as they have also dropped below the 500 mark as well as the 1,000 one.
The 29 municipalities that can now reopen the town limits are:
Albondón, Beas de Granada, Chimeneas, Deifontes, Güevéjar, Íllora, Monachil, Nívar, Ogíjares, Pinos Genil, Santa Fe, Albuñol, Motril, Torrenueva Costa, Válor, Beas de Guadix, Buds Guadix, Maracena, Molvízar, Montefrío, Peligros, Huétor Tájar, Cortes de Baza, Cúllar, Valle de Zalabí, Jun, Armilla, Las Gabias and Cúllar Vega.
Editorial note: If your town or village is listed as below 500 but it is not amongst those listed as being able to reopen tomorrow, as soon as the BOJA is published, we will confirm it.
(News: Granada, Andalucia)
|Town or Area
|Population
|14-day
Figure
|Per 100K
|grenade
|914,678
|4,647
|505.6
|Granada South
|148,829
|497
|333.6
|Meatloaf
|728
|1
|140.4
|Albuñol
|7,233
|19
|258.4
|Almegíjar
|365
|0
|0.0
|Almunecar
|26,514
|73
|281.6
|Alpujarra de la Sierra
|989
|5
|516.0
|Berchules
|716
|0
|0.0
|Bubion
|296
|7
|2,349.0
|Search
|289
|10
|3,584.2
|Cadiar
|1,453
|two
|136.5
|Canar
|350
|0
|0.0
|Capileira
|554
|0
|0.0
|Carataunas
|194
|0
|0.0
|Cástaras
|249
|0
|0.0
|Guájares (Los)
|1,057
|1
|95.0
|Gualchos
|5,193
|12
|231.2
|Ítrabus
|988
|1
|100.9
|Jete
|919
|0
|0.0
|Juviles
|153
|0
|0.0
|Lanjarón
|3,507
|10
|283.3
|Lentegí
|326
|0
|0.0
|Lobras
|145
|0
|0.0
|Lújar
|488
|0
|0.0
|Molvízar
|2,794
|12
|432.9
|Motril
|58,020
|250
|427.6
|Murtas
|467
|0
|0.0
|Nevada
|1,050
|8
|746.3
|Orgiva
|5,725
|5
|86.4
|Otivar
|1,034
|0
|0.0
|Pampaneira
|321
|0
|0.0
|Polopos
|1,756
|0
|0.0
|Portugos
|382
|two
|543.5
|Rubite
|394
|1
|261.8
|Salobrena
|12,381
|37
|295.7
|Support
|268
|0
|0.0
|Sorvilán
|538
|0
|0.0
|Taha (The)
|653
|two
|298.5
|Torrenueva Costa
|2,682
|8
|286.1
|Torvizcon
|648
|0
|0.0
|Trevelez
|732
|0
|0.0
|Polecat
|239
|1
|431.0
|Ugíjar
|2,523
|18
|715.1
|Value
|675
|1
|147.7
|Velez de Benaudalla
|2,841
|eleven
|380.6
|Northeast Granada
|98,043
|751
|768.6
|Alamedilla
|574
|two
|351.5
|Albuñán
|406
|0
|0.0
|Aldeire
|615
|19
|3,015.9
|Alicún de Ortega
|480
|0
|0.0
|Alquife
|601
|1
|172.4
|Asset
|20,412
|114
|558.0
|Beas de Guadix
|329
|1
|304.0
|Benalúa
|3,318
|24
|725.1
|Benamaurel
|2,293
|2. 3
|1,017.7
|Calahorra (The)
|673
|5
|748.5
|Caniles
|4,047
|22
|547.1
|Castilléjar
|1,318
|29
|2,195.3
|Castril
|2,070
|14
|693.1
|Guadix buds
|673
|3
|467.3
|Courts of Baza
|1,869
|two
|108.5
|Cortes and Graena
|996
|two
|203.7
|Campo Caves
|1,735
|fifteen
|860.1
|Blame
|4,129
|16
|391.1
|Darro
|1,599
|4
|244.8
|Dehesas de Guadix
|419
|4
|947.9
|Tithe
|764
|1
|130.9
|Dollar
|622
|two
|318.5
|Ferreira
|299
|0
|0.0
|Phonelae
|978
|10
|1,022.5
|Freila
|918
|4
|426.0
|Galley
|1,075
|twenty-one
|1,960.8
|Gor
|733
|3
|403.2
|Gorafe
|381
|4
|1,044.4
|Guadix
|18,422
|157
|851.6
|Huélago
|403
|3
|748.1
|Huéneja
|1,184
|1
|85.5
|Huéscar
|7,253
|124
|1,723.4
|Jerez del Marquesado
|968
|1
|104.7
|Lanteira
|588
|1
|177.3
|Lugros
|323
|two
|645.2
|Marchal
|417
|two
|483.1
|Morelábor
|607
|0
|0.0
|Orce
|1,190
|7
|590.7
|Pedro Martinez
|1,107
|22
|1,933.2
|Peza (The)
|1,178
|14
|1,199.7
|Policar
|276
|0
|0.0
|Puebla de Don Fadrique
|2,250
|22
|983.0
|Purullena
|2,293
|17
|737.2
|Zalabí Valley
|2,128
|9
|427.6
|Villanueva de las Torres
|582
|1
|177.9
|Zújar
|2,548
|2. 3
|904.1
|Granada (district)
|239,149
|1,329
|552.9
|Beas of Granada
|977
|3
|306.1
|Granada (capital)
|232,462
|1,301
|556.8
|Huétor de Santillán
|1,877
|10
|531.3
|Jun
|3,833
|fifteen
|389.3
|Metropolitan of Granada
|428,657
|2,054
|475.4
|Agron
|274
|1
|384.6
|Albolote
|18,808
|117
|617.0
|Albuñuelas
|821
|two
|249.4
|Alfacar
|5,400
|40
|728.9
|Algarinejo
|2,520
|eleven
|445.9
|Alhama de Granada
|5,979
|8
|136.4
|Alhendin
|9,349
|51
|536.3
|Sands of the King
|666
|0
|0.0
|Armilla
|24,174
|114
|468.4
|Atarfe
|18,706
|98
|516.9
|Benalúa de las Villas
|1,066
|two
|189.8
|Cacín
|569
|0
|0.0
|Cajar
|5,129
|28
|537.9
|Calicasas
|617
|5
|783.7
|Campotejar
|1,237
|3
|244.1
|Cenes de la Vega
|8,002
|twenty-one
|257.6
|Chauchina
|5,565
|56
|1,008.6
|Chimneys
|1,257
|two
|159.9
|Churriana de la Vega
|15,200
|85
|541.8
|Cijuela
|3,322
|24
|702.8
|Buds de la Vega
|2,031
|10
|498.3
|Colomera
|1,309
|1
|76.8
|Cullar Vega
|7,429
|3. 4
|450.5
|Old Meadows
|705
|3
|436.0
|Deiphontes
|2,627
|9
|346.2
|Dilate
|2,054
|two
|95.6
|Domingo Pérez of Granada
|890
|7
|797.3
|Doubt
|330
|3
|917.4
|Durcal
|7,015
|eleven
|154.7
|Scan
|791
|9
|1,137.8
|Fornes
|555
|0
|0.0
|Cowboys font
|4,406
|54
|1,231.8
|Gabias (Las)
|21,115
|107
|496.7
|Governor
|233
|0
|0.0
|Gójar
|5,795
|13
|220.0
|Guadahortuna
|1,935
|12
|641.0
|Güéjar Sierra
|2,820
|4
|140.0
|Güevéjar
|2,595
|12
|454.5
|Huétor Tájar
|10,352
|49
|471.2
|Huetor Vega
|12,039
|61
|506.9
|Illora
|10,054
|25
|248.4
|Iznalloz
|5,134
|31
|605.5
|Jatar
|614
|0
|0.0
|Jayena
|1,060
|0
|0.0
|Láchar
|3,471
|twenty
|569.3
|Lecrín
|2,134
|8
|371.1
|Loja
|20,342
|123
|602.4
|Malahá (The)
|1,781
|twenty
|1,121.1
|Maracena
|22,116
|107
|479.7
|Moclin
|3,651
|10
|276.1
|Monachil
|7,939
|26
|324.7
|Montefrio
|5,433
|twenty
|376.4
|Montejícar
|2,113
|6
|284.4
|Montillana
|1,189
|0
|0.0
|Moraleda de Zafayona
|3,153
|4
|128.3
|Niguelas
|1,173
|0
|0.0
|Nivar
|994
|3
|289.6
|Ogíjares
|14,160
|63
|439.1
|Villa of Otura
|6,952
|27
|386.7
|Padul
|8,420
|3. 4
|391.1
|Dangers
|11,394
|51
|443.8
|Pinar (The)
|877
|0
|0.0
|Pinos Genil
|1,457
|3
|201.3
|Bridge Pines
|9,930
|68
|687.3
|Pinewood
|1,138
|3
|272.0
|Pulianas
|5,429
|54
|987.9
|Burnt
|933
|5
|528.0
|to Salt
|2,631
|8
|305.2
|Santa Cruz del Comercio
|528
|0
|0.0
|Santa Fe
|15,157
|56
|367.9
|Torre-Cardela
|736
|0
|0.0
|Valderrubio
|2,086
|3
|145.2
|Valley (The)
|914
|0
|0.0
|Vegas del Genil
|11,166
|79
|691.0
|Huelma Sales
|640
|4
|608.8
|Villamena
|948
|1
|107.1
|Villanueva Mesía
|2,021
|13
|643.2
|Víznar
|976
|5
|503.5
|Zafarraya
|2,137
|4
|188.7
|Zagra
|834
|3
|339.0
|Zubia (The)
|19,155
|98
|507.0
.