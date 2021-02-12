These are the latest figures on which the Health Committee will decide later this afternoon which towns can reopen etc.

As announced by the meeting, they are applying a new system from today, putting everybody back to zero; ie, dumping the contagion figures from before. Therefore, irrespectively how long a municipality has been in confinement, if in the figures below these paragraphs your municipality is below 500 but are closed down, tomorrow your town or village repopens, Saturday, at 00.01h.

Similarly, if the figures are above 500 but now below 1,000, then nonessential business can reopen.

The only thing we are waiting for is the Committee’s meeting, followed by the publication of the BOJA this evening to confirm it all. This means that 29 municipalities can reopen their boundaries and 21 will be able to open bars and restaurants.

Only four municipalities will be going the opposite way (Caniles, Castril, Cájar and Orce) and will have to close their town limits.

The 21 municipalities that can reopen their bars, restaurants etc, are:

Nevada, Ugíjar, Alamedilla, Guadix, Puebla de Don Fadrique, Dollar, Zújar, Húetor Santillán, Alfacar, Padul, Algarinejo, Zagra, Calicasas, Chimeneas, Cogollos Vega, Dehesas Viejas, Dúdar, Pinos Puente, Quéntar, Pulianas and Villanueva Mesía.

Amongst them, Alamedilla, Algarinejo, Cogollos Vega, Dehesas Viejas, Dollar, Padul and Zagra, can also open their town limits as they have also dropped below the 500 mark as well as the 1,000 one.

The 29 municipalities that can now reopen the town limits are:

Albondón, Beas de Granada, Chimeneas, Deifontes, Güevéjar, Íllora, Monachil, Nívar, Ogíjares, Pinos Genil, Santa Fe, Albuñol, Motril, Torrenueva Costa, Válor, Beas de Guadix, Buds Guadix, Maracena, Molvízar, Montefrío, Peligros, Huétor Tájar, Cortes de Baza, Cúllar, Valle de Zalabí, Jun, Armilla, Las Gabias and Cúllar Vega.

Editorial note: If your town or village is listed as below 500 but it is not amongst those listed as being able to reopen tomorrow, as soon as the BOJA is published, we will confirm it.

