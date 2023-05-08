In a “low transmission phase” such as this period, the use of the Ffp2 mask in the surgeries of general practitioners and pediatricians of free choice is recommended “for symptomatic subjects and for high-risk patients”. This is foreseen by the operational indications elaborated by Fimmg, the Italian federation of general practitioners, and by Fimp, the Italian federation of paediatricians, after the ordinance of the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci which lightened the obligation of masks – from the first May until December 31st – in hospitals and the use of devices in doctors’ and pediatricians’ surgeries is delegated to the decision of professionals.

“General practitioners and paediatricians of free choice can count on a streamlined document, with solid scientific foundations, to decide independently and on the basis of the contingent situation if and how to make the use of masks mandatory in their studies and guarantee containment of the infectious risk”, underlines Fimmg and Fimp in a joint note.

Recommendations are a operative manual “That, in just over 10 pages, it offers individual white coats evaluation criteria that adapt to the different epidemiological scenarios and their respective organizational specificities“, underlines Fimmg and Fimp. Let’s see the summary diagram in detail. In a phase with low Covid transmission (stable Rt, inter-epidemic periods, months from April to September), protective devices (Ffp2) in doctors’ offices are recommended for those is symptomatic and for high-risk patients; spacing (over 1 metre) is provided only for symptomatic patients; and the organization provides for a triage to identify who is symptomatic, access by appointment and separate access or at the end of the study for the symptomatic.

For the Covid ‘Phase of medium transmission’ scenario (rapidly rising Rt, pre-epidemic periods, months from October to November), transmission devices (Ffp2) are recommended for symptomatic people and high-risk patients, surgical mask for the asymptomatic and the Ffp2 for the doctor and the staff. The distance (over 1 meter) is foreseen for the symptomatic and during the vaccination sessions. The organization provides for a triage to identify symptomatic patients, access by appointment and separate access to the doctor’s office or at the end of the study for symptomatic patients.

For the ‘High transmission phase’ scenario (Rt over 1, epidemic periods, months from December to April), Ffp2 devices are envisaged for all subjects involved in the studies, and always Ffp2 for doctors and staff. Distancing is foreseen in the waiting room and access is only allowed to 2 people at a time; the organization provides for a triage to identify the symptomatic, access by appointment, separate paths for accessing and exiting the study. Maximize the use of IT tools.

The manual “is not a rigid list of guidelines – underlines Tommasa Maio (Fimmg) – but one an agile and flexible tool which, by looking at the differences that inevitably distinguish the various local care realities, is able to favor homogeneous behaviours. The document is a bit like ‘a toolbox'”. Another fundamental aspect, observes Martino Barretta (Fimp), is that “the synergy between vaccination prevention and the appropriate use of Ffp2 masks represents an effective control strategy for the main respiratory infections and economically sustainable. In short, a proactive approach to infectious diseases is determined that the ‘setting’ of free-choice pediatrics and general medicine, if well organized and equipped with the necessary tools, manages to develop in a widespread manner”.