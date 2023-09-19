Covid, boom in infections. Gimbe: “Vaccines ok, but there are critical issues”

After about two months of substantial stability in the number of new cases weekly of Covid-19 – which between mid-June and mid-August fluctuated between 3,446 (6-12 July) and 6,188 (3-9 August) – for 4 consecutive weeks there has been a progressive recovery of viral circulation. In fact, from the week of 10-16 August to 7-13 September the number of new weekly cases increased almost fivefold, going from 5,889 to 30,777, the positivity rate of swabs increased from 6.4% to 14.9%, the 7-day moving average rose from 841 cases/day to 4,397 cases/day, the incidence went from 6 cases to 52 per 100 thousand inhabitants. But in the last 4 weeks there has also been a more than doubled number of deaths.

And again: hospitalizations in the medical area have more than tripled from the minimum (697) reached on 16 July to today (2,378), while in intensive care they have risen to 76 from the minimum (18) on 21 July. These are the main data of the weekly monitoring conducted by the Gimbe Foundation.

“Yes, the numbers are low – comments Nino Cartabellotta, president of Gimbe – but also vastly underestimated compared to the real impact of viral circulation because the monitoring system, in particular after the repeal of the obligation of isolation for positive subjects with Legislative Decree 105/2023, in fact it is largely based on a voluntary basis. In fact, on the one hand the prescription of swabs in people with respiratory symptoms is now residual (undertesting), on the other with the widespread use of do-it-yourself antigen tests, positivity is only occasionally communicated to the epidemiological services (underreporting)” .

Analyzing in more detail – reports Gimbe – in the last 4 weeks, viral circulation has increased in all Regions and autonomous Provinces. According to the latest national update of the data from the Integrated Covid-19 Surveillance of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), compared to the distribution by age groups, with the exception of the 0-9 year group in which 22 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants were recorded , the incidence increases progressively over the decades: from 10 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in the 10-19 age group to 78 in the 70-89 age group, up to 83 in the over 90s. “A distribution – explains Cartabellotta – which reflects the greater aptitude to testing with increasing age, confirming the factors of underestimation of viral circulation”.

As regards hospitalizations in the medical area – the Gimbe report details – after reaching the minimum (697) on 16 July, the beds occupied in the medical area have more than tripled (2,378), while in intensive care from the minimum (18) on July 21st they rose to 76. The national employment rates are 3.8% and 0.9% respectively. “If in intensive care – explains Cartabellotta – the numbers are really small, demonstrating that today the Sars-CoV-2 infection only rarely causes severe conditions, the increase in beds occupied in the medical area confirms that in elderly, frail and people with multiple pathologies can worsen the state of health by requiring hospitalization and/or worsening the prognosis of concomitant diseases”.

