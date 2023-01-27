The anti-Covid monoclonal antibody mix Evusheld* (tixagevimab-cilgavimab) “is no longer authorized for use in the United States until further notice”. This was communicated by the American drug agency FDA, which revised the EUA emergency use authorization of the product – also used in Italy against Sars-CoV-2, both in therapy and in prophylaxis – deciding to “limit its use a when the combined frequency of “mix-insensitive” variants is less than or equal to 90%”. In fact, the data, explains the FDA, indicate that Evusheld is “unlikely” active against some variants of Sars-CoV-2 which are expected to be responsible for more than 90% of current Covid infections recorded in the USA.

The FDA measure “prevents exposing patients to possible side effects of Evusheld such as allergic reactions, which can be potentially serious, at a time when less than 10% of the variants circulating in the United States are susceptible to the drug,” underlines the US regulatory body.

Laboratory data indicates that “Evusheld does not neutralize Omicron subvariants BQ.1, BQ.1.1, BF.7, BF.11, BA.5.2.6, BA.4.6, BA.2.75.2, XBB and XBB.1.5 “, confirms in a note the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca, a company that produces the drug which therefore would not be effective against the new sub-lineages of Sars-CoV-2 including those renamed Kraken, Cerberus and Centaurus. “The FDA has notified AstraZeneca – it also informs the pharmaceutical group – that the agency will make a decision on the restoration of the authorization of Evusheld if the national prevalence of resistant variants drops to 90% or less”. In the light of this future eventuality, “the American government – specifies AstraZeneca – recommends that all Evusheld products are kept and stored correctly”. The drug remains authorized in other countries, including the EU and Japan.

AIFA REPORT – In Italy the use of anti-Covid monoclonal antibodies as therapy continues to decline, in light of the loss of efficacy on the new variants of Sars-CoV-2, while the increase in prescriptions of the Evusheld mix* (tixagevimab-cilgavimab) continues in prophylaxis.

From the latest report by the Italian agency Aifa on the use of anti-Covid monoclonal antibodies, number 69, it emerges that in 7 days (19-25 January) drug requests decreased by over 44% for sotrovimab (Xevudy*) and more than 28% for Evusheld as an early treatment, but they grow by more than a quarter (+24.4%) for the same mix administered in prophylaxis. Overall, the number of Italians who received monoclonal antibodies against Covid-19 rose to 91,874 from 10 March 2021 – when these drugs were authorized as an emergency in our country – to 25 January, indicates the Aifa report on the monitoring of prescriptions that occur in 297 structures throughout the area. Compared to the last survey, 2 weeks ago, patients who received these medicines are practically stable (+0.9%). Out of the total of 91,874, 77,837 (+0.5%) received monoclonals used in therapy, and 14,037 (+3.3%) received prophylaxis with Evusheld.

In absolute numbers, Lazio, Veneto and Campania are in the lead for greater use of monoclonals in therapy, while Lombardy, Piedmont and Lazio lead the prescriptions of Evusheld in prophylaxis.