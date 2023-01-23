Serious lung damage and progression of pneumonia even after becoming negative for Covid, with sometimes fatal implications: a study by a group of researchers from the University and the International Center for Genetic and Biotechnological Engineering (Icgeb) of Trieste published in the authoritative ” The Journal of Pathology” shows how patients can die even months after being negative for the Sars-Cov-2 virus, with identical scenarios to those detected in the acute phases of the infection.

It all started with a question: how did several individuals die of interstitial pneumonia months after the first negative test of the molecular swab? They have been considered as the “third category” of patients, after those who recover from the acute phase of the virus and those who instead encounter Long-Covid while remaining symptomatic for several months.

The study examined 27 cases, aged between 52 and 99 years: they were all negative for the swab and bronchoalveolar lavage, but died due to worsening respiratory conditions.

“Despite the apparent virological remission, the disease turned out to be very similar to that observed in acutely infected individuals: with frequent abnormalities in the pneumocytes, the fusion of two or more of them and the presence of changes in the structure of the cartilage of the bronchi – says Rossana Bussani, deputy director of the complex structure of pathological anatomy and histology at the Cattinara hospital and first author of the study – All in the absence of viral traces in the respiratory epithelium: as we would have expected with a negative molecular test”.

In one case, a patient was hospitalized for ten months, from infection until death. The other 26, on the other hand, had been discharged at the time of the negativity, then hospitalized again after the worsening of their respiratory conditions, until their death.

“We have discovered that the coronavirus can lurk in areas of the respiratory system – added Bussani – such as the peribronchial glands and bronchial cartilage – adds the specialist, who is also a full professor of pathological anatomy at the University of Trieste – Here we have identified the Spike protein and that of the viral nucleocapsid: essential for the engraftment and replication of the virus”.

With the mutations of the virus and vaccines, today, the situation is totally different: “Today deaths actually due to Covid-19, among the vaccinated, are very rare. When a regularly immunized person passes away, it is almost always due to the aggravation of another pre-existing disease”.