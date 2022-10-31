“The obligation to wear a mask in all health facilities, including family doctors’ surgeries, would be useful to maintain at least until the end of this winter period in which seasonal respiratory diseases circulate, in consideration of the advantages we have had with the reduction of cases in recent years. Maintaining it until January-February would help not only against Covid, but also against the flu epidemicpneumococcal disease and the various winter respiratory diseases “. This was told to Adnkronos Salute by Silvestro Scotti, national secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), who reiterated his position on the issue, on the last day in which the obligation to wear a mask in hospitals and RSA.

Outside the hospital, however, “only those with symptoms should keep the mask, without any obligation but with a simple civil behavior. If I were to suggest a measure, I would indicate an extension of the obligation in hospitals, RSA, extending it to all health facilities up to at the end of the flu season. In any case, you will not enter my office without a mask – remarked Scotti – because if there is an elderly person in the waiting room, I have to protect them “.

“Finally, a strong recommendation to use a mask in all closed places would be desirable for those with respiratory symptoms. We must return to the civil responsibility of each one, as happened at the beginning of the pandemic and as we have always seen citizens do Asians, “he concludes.