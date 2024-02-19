Doctors, nurses, healthcare personnel. Their tribute to Covid pandemicagainst which they fought in the front row, was high. Four hundred lives lost. 15 million euros have been allocated to compensate their families, “but at the moment compensation has not been seen“. And those who “were considered heroes during the pandemic period”, today seem to “have been forgotten”. They were only “a few years ago, but they seem a geological era away”. This is the reflection of Gennaro Avano, president of association 'Doctors with bare hands', which brings together the family members of white coats who died during their service while Covid was raging. Gennaro is the son of Mario, a family doctor and endocrinologist, killed by the coronavirus in Naples in December 2020, at 66 A father whose steps he now wants to retrace, choosing a second degree in medicine, after one in physiotherapy.

The association he presides over, founded in 2021, mainly brings together “family members of around 50 family doctors and paediatricians of free choice who have been infected and killed by Covid throughout Italy”, recalls Gennaro. On the eve of the second national health personnel day, scheduled for tomorrow, “there is not much news for families. The allocation of funds has long been approved at parliamentary and government level, designating Enpam, the social security body for doctors, for management so that the resources can be distributed once the requirements for access have been ascertained. However, everything is at a standstill, there is no executive provision. We know that the applications have been analyzed and processed but in practice nothing has happened We are still waiting”, he adds, underlining that “the families ask that a conclusion be reached quickly, making compensation accessible. For many families, in fact, in addition to the unbridgeable emotional loss, an important source of income has also disappeared “.

Some help to families has come “from private initiatives, such as the 'Sempre con voi' fund of the Della Valle family”, concludes Avano, recalling that “many patients are still suffering from the death of family doctors and paediatricians, there are areas, and Campania is among these, where due to the lack of white coats in the area, the patients of the deceased doctors still do not have a reference doctor or have been assigned to colleagues very far from their home and overloaded with patients”.