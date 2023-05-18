“What will the future of Covid19 be? A series of epidemic microwaves. We will no longer have big waves but mini waves in which we will have locally, and with little forecasting ability, a spread of the virus that will hit in a fairly robust way especially fragile and immunosuppressed patients. The attention of doctors and the scientific community must be focused on the latter”. This was stated by Prof. Marco Falcone, of the University of Pisa and SIMIT secretary, on the sidelines of the event “From the pandemic to the New Normal, between Covid and Long Covid, organized by HC Training in Rome at the Adnkronos Information Building