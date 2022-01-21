Covid and restrictions, the new line in London, Spain, France and Portugal

The Covid it cannot be an emergency forever: you have to learn to live with it. And beat the virus is no longer considered the winning strategy, better accept a draw. This line of thinking is gaining ground, from London to Madridfrom Portugal at the Francepassing through Washington, Pretoria, and also Australia. If the Spanish premier Pedro Sanchez aims to open the debate at the European level, similar strategies are being studied in Portugal and are beginning to take hold in France. It is a strategic retreat, the one chosen by many countries, but certainly fewer and fewer, like the Chinachoose the ‘zero Covid’ strategy.

Covid, the Spanish Sanchez model: towards “virus as flu”

The premier Sanchez in recent days he warned that the time may have come to monitor the pandemic in a different way and wants a reflection on this also in theEU: “We have the conditions to open, gradually and with caution, the debate at a technical and European level, to begin evaluating the evolution of this disease with different parameters from those we have up to now”. The next step for the Spanish government could be to start negotiating the Covid in a way more similar to the approach of a common flu: without counting every case of contagion, without making tests in front of the appearance of a minimum symptom. In short, treat it as a respiratory disease: the Spanish health authorities have been working on this transition for months. The British government also wants to learn to “live with the Covid how to live with the flu “: the restrictions of the ‘plan B’ lifted, from January 27 in Great Britain the vaccination pass will no longer be mandatory and the mask remains only “recommended” in crowded places; while the obligation to wear a mask in school classrooms is revoked as of today. Also in France, despite the imposing number of infections and never touched so far, from February 2 the obligation of the outdoor mask should fall; from February 16 reopen the discos.

Covid, UK infections go down. WHO: virus not yet endemic

It is a choice supported by many scientists and welcomed by people, exhausted by a health emergency that is about to enter its third year. After all, the data are encouraging: the curve of contagions is decreasing in Great Britain (cases have almost halved compared to the end of December), even in Italy the growth curve is becoming less impetuous. This is thanks to the vaccines but also to the high circulation of the virus: therefore, governments are preparing to learn to live with the virus, as is done with the flu, measles or malaria. According to theWHO, the virus is not yet endemic: to classify it at that stage, the infection rate must indeed stabilize, but it takes years, and does not present peaks that are difficult to manage. It is still a long way off but many scientists believe it is the variant Omicron, which among other things is less serious than the Delta, represents a transition phase: it infects such a large number of people that it creates a sort of natural immunity. Among other things, studies indicate that the Omicron variant thrives in the upper airways but less so in the lungs and, consequently, hospital stays are shorter and the number of patients who need to be admitted to intensive care has decreased. For this reason, the SARS-CoV-2 seems destined in a relatively short time to be regarded as the other coronaviruses that cause colds.

Read also

Covid, Anelli: “Another 1300 doctors suspended, they are not made for this profession”

Covid, almost 190mla new cases. Gimbe: “The descent from next week”

Covid, Bassetti explains why there are so many dead. The revelation

Enrico Mentana returns to host TgLa7 after 10 days: “I had Covid”