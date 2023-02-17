The member states of the EU have asked, “unanimously”, the European Commission to renegotiate the contracts signed with pharmaceutical companies for the supply of vaccines against Covid, given that, now that the pandemic emergency appears behind them, they find themselves with an excess of doses compared to demand. Some countries have gone so far as to call for the pure and simple cancellation of the agreements. But the pharmaceutical companies, strengthened by the contracts signed with the capitals in the midst of the pandemic, they have not shown the slightest intention of renegotiating them. This is the picture that the European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides made in the last college of commissioners of 2022, last December 13 in Strasbourg, as emerges from the minutes of the meeting, consulted by Adnkronos.

Kyriakides had just returned from the Health Council held the week before in Brussels, in which Minister Orazio Schillaci, in a public session, had revealed a detail of the contracts that was not known, given that the Commission only published them with very extensive omissis. The minister had informed that the states are forced, in the event that a citizen sues a pharmaceutical company for a side effect of the vaccine, to pay the legal costs that the producers incur, in practice to pay their lawyers. The framework contracts, or Advanced Purchase Agreements (Apa in jargon), were negotiated by the Commission at a time when the pandemic was raging in Europe: it was known that legal responsibility for any side effects was one of the most delicate points (the omissions on those parts are a ‘sheet’, they cover almost everything).

The lack of transparency regarding contracts has exposed the Commission to repeated criticism, so much so that President Ursula von der Leyen was recently sued in the EU Court of Justice by the New York Times for messages exchanged with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla which according to the EU executive would have been cancelled. But, beyond the transparency that most interests the press (and citizens), states have a more pressing problem: they find themselves tied to rather onerous contracts with which they undertook to buy doses of vaccines in quantity which was very difficult to ‘dimension’ adequately, given that the evolution of the pandemic was impossible to predict. Therefore, in the Council they made themselves heard with the commissioner.

After underlining the “success” of the EU vaccination strategy, which has allowed Europe to overcome the acute phase of the pandemic and to ‘tame’ the disease caused by Sars-CoV-2, the Cypriot politician acknowledged that “although the pandemic is not over, it no longer poses a great threat to the EU”. Speaking of the Health Council, Kyriakides noted that “the lower than expected vaccination coverage rate makes it difficult for health ministers to justify buying vaccines that will not be used”.

Therefore the Member States requested, “unanimously”, that major purchase contracts to be “renegotiated, and some have even asked for them to be cancelled”. In particular, member states “want to see an overall reduction in the volume of vaccines and have called for current deliveries to be suspended”. The request made by Minister Schillaci, therefore, to renegotiate the contracts, was far from isolated: already in June 2022 various countries had begun to press in this direction.

The Commission has so far “discouraged unilateral changes to the contractual conditions which have already been approved”. However, notes Kyriakides, “it is true that the mandate for the EU vaccination strategy ultimately comes from the Member States”. It is the States that decide on health policy, the EU has residual competences.

Therefore, informed Kyriakides, the Commission, through the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (Hera), “has been working with member countries and vaccine manufacturers for a few months, in the framework of the Vaccine Steering Board , with the aim of aligning contracts with the current situation”. However, the commissioner noted, “vaccine manufacturers are not willing to reduce the number of doses at the moment”.

The Commission, added Kyriakides, “continues to work in the context of the steering committee on vaccines”. The pharmaceutical companies “have informally indicated that, to facilitate negotiations, the doses of vaccines initially scheduled for delivery in 2022 will be gradually integrated into the 2023 deliveries”. Ministers also “welcomed” the proposal to convene a meeting of the vaccine steering committee “at ministerial level in early 2023, attended by representatives of pharmaceutical companies, so that states can voice their grievances and reach an agreement with them”.

Finally, Kyriakides underlined “the importance of having a united European front on the issue”, given that “a unilateral approach by the member states would undermine the EU’s negotiating power”, the same negotiating power that allowed the Union to obtain the vaccines necessary to accelerate the process of immunization of the population.