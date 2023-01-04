EU member countries “are strongly encouraged to introduce, for all passengers departing from China to the Member States, the request for a negative swab conducted no later than 48 hours before departure”. It is one of measures agreed starting from Sundayon the basis of “a coordinated precautionary approach”, by the 27 who met in the context of the integrated crisis response mechanism, according to a note from the Swedish presidency of the EU.

Read also

The member states, reads the note released after the meeting in Brussels, agree to recommend to all passengers on flights to and from China to wear the surgical mask or Ffp2 / N95 / KN95. And they are encouraged to complement these measures with random testing of passengers from China upon arrival in Member States, with the sequencing of all positive tests to strengthen surveillance of the epidemiological situation, with the testing and sequencing of sewage from airports with international flights and planes arriving from China. It also calls for continued promotion of vaccine sharing and uptake, including booster doses, especially among vulnerable groups.

The IPCR, with the support of the ECDC (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control) and the EEAS (External Action Service) and taking into account the assessment of the WHO, will continue to monitor the epidemiological situation in the EU and developments in China, including the level of data sharing, to ensure EU coordination of any measures deemed necessary. Member states agree to assess the situation and review the measures introduced by mid-January.