There The Court of Justice of the EU rejected in full, as “inadmissible”, the request presented by a Labor judge of Padua, who asked whether the obligation to vaccinate healthcare personnel against Covid-19 is contrary to the law of the EU. The story stems from the appeal of a nurse from the Neurosurgery service of the University Hospital of Padua who, having previously contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus and having recovered, enjoyed natural immunity and, therefore, had refused to get vaccinated.

Read also

The hospital had suspended her from service and from salary: she made an urgent appeal to the labor judge, asking for her reinstatement, arguing the opposition of the Italian legislation on compulsory vaccination to the Constitution and EU law and recalling moreover to enjoy natural immunity, being cured of the infection.

The Labor judge of Padua turned to the Court, doubting the validity of the marketing authorizations granted by the European Commission. He also asked the Court whether vaccines should also be used in the event of recovery and whether the suspension from service complies with the principles of proportionality and non-discrimination provided for by the EU regulation on Covid certificates, or Green Pass.

As for the validity of conditional marketing authorisations, according to the Court, the Court of Padua limited itself “to expressing a general assessment of reasonableness in harboring doubts on the validity of the authorisations, without, however, identifying them, nor developing the concrete nature of the doubts expressed “.

With regard to the proportionality and reasonableness of the suspension, the Court observes that the regulation “does not aim, in application of the principles, to define criteria which make it possible to evaluate the adequacy of the health measures adopted by the Member States to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic when these are such as to limit free movement, as in the present case”.

For the Court, in practice, the application is inadmissible because it is ‘off target’: given that the main cause is based on the alleged illicit nature of the vaccination obligation and concerns the reinstatement of the nurse, the dispute, the Luxembourg judges observed, does not concern the application of the provisions of the Green Pass regulation, which instead confers vaccinated persons the right to obtain a vaccination certificate and persons cured of Sars-CoV-2 infection the right to obtain a recovery certificate.