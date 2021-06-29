Anti Covid therapies, the European Commission announces 5 treatments to treat those infected with the virus. These are four monoclonal antibodies under review by the EMA and an immunosuppressant, already approved. The therapies are in an “advanced” development phase, three treatments may be available as early as October.
