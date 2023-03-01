“A laboratory leak was not deemed possible by authoritative scientific conclusions drawn by joint experts from China and WHO, based on field visits to relevant laboratories in Wuhan and exchanges with involved personnel. This conclusion was correctly reported. in the joint China-WHO traceability report. It is a fact widely recognized also by the international and scientific communities”. So in the press briefing the spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Mao Ning, responding to the question of the origin of Covid after the latest US report in favor of the laboratory leak. “Stakeholders should stop making claims about laboratory leaks, stop slandering China and politicizing the issue of tracing the origin of the virus,” the official stressed.

