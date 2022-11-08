By Ryan Woo

BEIJING (Reuters) – New coronavirus cases have surged in Guangzhou and other Chinese cities, official data showed on Tuesday, with the global manufacturing hub becoming China’s latest Covid-19 epicenter and testing the capacity of the city ​​to avoid a Shanghai-style lockdown.

Nationwide, new locally transmitted infections rose to 7,475 on Nov. 7, according to China’s health authority, from 5,496 a day earlier, the highest number since May 1. Guangzhou was responsible for nearly a third of new infections.

The increase was modest by global standards but significant for China, where outbreaks need to be quickly tackled when they emerge under its zero-Covid policy. Economically vital cities, including the capital Beijing, are demanding more PCR testing for residents and closing neighborhoods and even districts in some cases.

The new outbreak will test China’s ability to keep its Covid measures targeted, and could dampen investors’ hopes that the world’s second-largest economy could ease restrictions soon.

“We are seeing a game between growing voices to loosen controls and the rapid spread of Covid cases,” said Nie Wen, economist at the Hwabao Trust in Shanghai.

A soaring caseload sent China’s stock markets crashing on Tuesday, but stocks still haven’t delivered last week’s big gains.