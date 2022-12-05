Acute encephalopathy, stroke, cognitive and taste and smell disorders. These the main neurological consequences found in patients with Covid-19, photographed by the multicenter study ‘Neurocovid’ sponsored by the Italian Society of Neurology (Sin) and presented on the occasion of the Sin National Congress underway in Milan. The survey involved 38 Italian Neurology departments, distributed in the various regions, with the participation also of San Marino, and recruited almost 3,000 patients suffering from neurological complications, almost 2,000 of whom hospitalized and a thousand followed at home, in the period 1 March 2020 to June 30, 2021, with case follow-up until December 31, 2021.

“The most frequent neurological complications – reported Carlo Ferrarese, director of the Neuroscience Center of the University of Milan-Bicocca and of the Neurological Clinic of the San Gerardo Hospital in Monza – were acute encephalopathy, which manifests itself with delirium or disturbances of consciousness (25% of cases), disturbances of smell or taste (20% of cases), ischemic stroke (18% of cases) and cognitive disturbances (14% of cases).The incidence of neurological complications was progressively reduced in the various waves of the disease, with a prevalence of 8%, 5% and 3% respectively in the first three waves,” he stressed.

“The onset of symptoms – he highlighted – occurred above all in the initial phase of the disease, but in some cases there was an onset in the following weeks. In most cases – he explained – there was a good functional recovery, even if in many cases there has been a persistence of symptoms up to more than 6 months after infection.Among the distant neurological complications, which fall under the so-called Long Covid, cognitive disorders prevail, characterized above all by attention and memory difficulties. of such long-term cognitive problems are being researched by various Italian groups, as well as by neurologists from all over the world”.