The calendar of the first day of Serie A return, scheduled for Thursday, remains unchanged: this is what was decided by the Lega Calcio, to which Salernitana had addressed a request to postpone the match with Venice for the quarantine decided by the ASL after the eleven positivity to the Covid found.

the motivations

The current regulation does not provide for the possibility of postponement with a ceiling of players available, as in the current championship. There is also no postponement in question for the matches in Verona and Udinese, whose away match could be blocked by the local ASL.