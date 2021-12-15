State of emergency for Covid, the extension has arrived in Italy. Due to expire on 31 December, the government has decided to extend it until 31 March 2022 given the new constant increase in infections. At the same time, a squeeze arrived for those arriving in Italy from abroad with the EU, who however remember that the restrictions must be justified. Super green pass, travel, smart working: what changes with the extension of the state of emergency?

Super green pass

The decree approved yesterday 14 December by the Council of Ministers establishes “the extension until 31 March 2022 of the rule according to which the reinforced Green pass must also be used in the white zone for carrying out activities that would otherwise be subject to restrictions in the yellow zone” . This means that some activities (such as indoor restaurants, cinemas, discos, stadiums) will only be accessible to vaccinated or recovered from covid. Restrictions also apply, depending on the area, to bars, gyms, swimming pools, gyms, swimming pools, museums, theaters.

Those who already have a valid Green pass for vaccination or recovery do not have to download a new Certification because it is the Verification C19 app that recognizes its validity. Green Certification for vaccination after the first dose is automatically generated 12 days after administration and is valid from the 15th day after the vaccine until the date of the second dose. Each Green pass for subsequent doses will be issued within 48 hours of administration and, starting from December 15th, will be valid for 9 months. From 15 December 2021 the validity period of the Green Pass has been reduced from the current 12 to 9 months. In aid of citizens, the Faq from the government that clarify what is allowed to do with the basic Green pass and when, instead, the reinforced Green pass is needed, which is issued to vaccinated and recovered people.

The basic Green pass is still required for local public transport, such as buses and metro and for medium and long-distance vehicles (airplanes, ships, Intercity and High Speed ​​trains, courier, cable cars, gondola lifts, ski facilities). Simple green certification remains sufficient for the entire railway network and for public transport.

Trips

The new tightening launched by the CDM to curb the new anti-Covid wave focuses on those who enter Italy from abroad. To want the change of pace, we learn from government sources, the ministers of health and foreign affairs, Roberto Speranza and Luigi Di Maio. The new ordinance signed by the Minister of Health provides for “the obligation to have a negative test on departure for all arrivals from European Union countries”. “For the unvaccinated, in addition to the negative test, a 5-day quarantine is foreseen”, it is specified. The ordinance is valid from December 16th to January 31st.

With regard to tests, the ordinance provides for the “presentation at the time of embarkation of the certification of having undergone, in the 48 hours prior to entry into the national territory, to a molecular test carried out by means of a swab and negative result, or to a test antigenic, carried out by means of a swab and negative result, in the 24 hours prior to entry into the national territory “. Furthermore, “the measures already envisaged for arrivals from non-European countries are extended” states the ordinance.

Regarding Italy’s decision, Vice President of the European Commission Vera Jourova, in Brussels after the General Affairs Council, replied that the Green Pass “is not dead, it is one of the most successful EU projects. When the Commission proposed the regulation we wanted to keep the principle of freedom of travel, as long as “travelers” were vaccinated, with a negative test or cured of Covid-19. The states wanted to keep a door open, to introduce further restrictions, which must be justified “.

Pads and masks

No obligation to wear masks outdoors. No measure, explain sources from Palazzo Chigi, has been approved in this regard by the Council of Ministers which approved the extension of the state of emergency until March 31, 2022. The obligation to wear a mask indoors remains, and rapid antigen tests at controlled prices remain. In the meantime, however, the list of cities that through a specific ordinance sanction the need to wear the anti Covid device in the city center and in the most crowded and crowded places is getting longer. Measures valid for the centers in Milan, Bergamo, Bologna, Padua, Aosta and Venice.

Smart working

As regards smart working, the extension of the state of emergency means that the simplified procedure already in use can still be used. Therefore, the measures on fragile workers who can opt for smart working and on parental leave for parents of quarantined or Covid-positive children have also been extended. studiocataldi.it.

As a result of the provision, the powers deriving from the state of emergency have also been extended to the Head of the Civil Protection Department, as well as the structure of the Extraordinary Commissioner for the implementation and coordination of measures to contain and combat the epidemiological emergency.