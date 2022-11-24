With winter, the epidemiological picture of covid could change rapidly. This was underlined by Marco Cavaleri, head of the strategy for health threats and vaccines of the European Medicines Agency EMA, during the periodic briefing with the media: “In recent weeks we have not seen significant increases in the rates of Covid cases in the EU and in the “European Economic Area. It is the result of the high immunity obtained in the population after vaccination and natural infection. However, this picture could change rapidly as we enter the winter months”.

“This virus is maintaining a fast pace in its evolution,” he added. “And Omicron subvariants such as BQ.1 and its descendants,” the Cerberus family, “are on the rise and are replacing BA.5. ‘immunoevasion and a growth advantage”.