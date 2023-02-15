“Vaccination campaigns against Covid-19 could take place mainly once a year and at the beginning of winter. We are discussing the criteria and the process for updating vaccines with international partners”. This is the scenario proposed by Marco Cavaleri, head of the strategy for health threats and vaccines of the European Medicines Agency EMA, who during the periodic briefing for the press confirms the possibility of adopting a ‘flu model’ for the anti-Covid vaccination.

Read also

Cavaleri then announced that “EMA is in contact with the developers of mucosal Covid-19 vaccines, nasal sprays or to be administered orally. “We are ready to discuss emerging data on vaccines” of this type “that have already been distributed in India and China.”

Stressing that “the epidemiological situation in Europe is constantly improving”, the expert nevertheless encouraged the frail to vaccinate. “All in all Covid data shows a sharp decline in the number of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths and according to the ECDC”, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, “they are at the lowest levels observed in the EU in the last 12 months”.

But “Covid-19 still represents a significant burden on health systems. The low diffusion of vaccine booster doses among groups vulnerable” to the infection and its most serious consequences “is a cause for concern for public health”. For this “we encourage the elderly, pregnant women and immunocompromised patients who have not been revaccinated with an anti-Covid vaccine adapted” to the new variants “to do so”.

KRAKEN – “Surveillance data showed that the subvariant called XBB.1.5 is currently spreading very rapidly. Currently in the EU” this recombinant, dubbed Kraken on social media, “is present at low levels, however it is expected to become dominant in the coming weeks “. “Although this variant appears not to have caused an excessive burden of disease in other regions such as North America – he continued – it is important not to let our guard down as the virus continues to evolve. While we welcome the positive epidemiological trends in the European Union, We are therefore continuing to monitor the situation very closely.”