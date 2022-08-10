The European Medicines Agency EMA has initiated the rolling review of an adapted version of Pfizer-BioNTech’s anti-Covid Comirnaty * vaccine, targeted against the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and its sub-variants Omicron BA.4 and BA.5. This was announced by the EU body itself, in the updates on the regulatory progress of Covid-19 vaccines.

On July 22, the EMA had announced in a tweet that it had begun the evaluation of a request for a green light for the adapted versions of the anti-Covid Comirnaty and Spikevax * vaccines of Moderna, aimed against the Wuhan version of Sars-CoV- 2 and the sub-variant Omicron BA.1.

The EMA has always expressed its intention to get a go-ahead for new vaccines updated in a short time, so as to allow the immunization campaigns that the countries have been invited to plan for the autumn.