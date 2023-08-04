There new variant Covid EG.5the last one included by the World Health Organization in the list of mutants under monitoring (Vum), reported so far in 45 countries, it still grows and records a prevalence of 11.6% globally in the latest WHO bulletin on the progress of Covid-19. In epidemiological week number 28 (10-16 July), EG.5 – ‘daughter’ of XBB.1.9.2, which compared to the ‘mother’ has an additional mutation (F456L) in the Spike protein – reaches Kraken (XBB.1.5, steadily declining, 13% to 11.6% from week 27 to 28) and becomes the second most widespread variant after Arturo (XBB.1.16), which drops to 18.4% from 21.7% in week 27.

Under the lens of the WHO – the report recalls – there are currently 2 variants of interest or You (Kraken and Arturo) and 7 variants under monitoring o Vum: in addition to EG.5, BA.2.75 (Centaurus), CH.1.1 (Orthrus), XBB (Gryphon), XBB.1.9.1 (Hyperion), XBB.1.9.2 and XBB.2.3 (Acrux). Among the latter, EG.5 is the only one growing (from 6.2% in week 24, the one between 12 and 18 June, to 11.2% in week 27 up to 11.6% of 28); Centaurus and Hyperion decrease, while the others show a stable trend. As for Voi, despite a downward trend, Arturo remains the most widespread, reported by 100 countries and particularly present in the Western Pacific (prevalence of 15%) and in Southeast Asia (36%). Kraken, notified by 120 countries, although in retreat remains the prevailing variant in the Americas (25%) and Europe (20%).

“Current trends of SARS-CoV-2 variants continue to differ between and within WHO regions and countries“, comments the Geneva agency. “Some countries have recorded a recent increase in cases, led by the Voi and some Vum. In some countries, the growth in cases has been accompanied by an increase in hospitalizations and deaths, albeit at lower levels than in previous waves of upswings. The level of immunity of the population, conferred by vaccinations and previous infections, is among the factors that contribute to the heterogeneity observed in the dynamics of the circulation of the variants and to the general decrease in hospitalizations and deaths”.

THE TREND OF THE VIRUS IN THE WORLD: THE DATA

Meanwhile, the cases of Covid-19 in the world are registering a slight rise in the last month, while the decline in deaths continues. In the 28 days from 3 to 30 July, more than 1 million new infections (+7%) and more than 3,100 deaths (-53%) were reported globally according to the latest weekly bulletin of the World Health Organization. From the beginning of the pandemic to the end of July, the report reports more than 768 million confirmed cases and more than 6.9 million deaths.

New infections drop in 5 WHO regions (-66% Europe, -65% Eastern Mediterranean, -61% Southeast Asia, -56% Africa, -31% Americas), while they increase in the Western Pacific (+38%). On the other hand, deaths drop in all 6 regions (-75% Europe, -73% Southeast Asia, -59% Eastern Mediterranean, -50% Africa, -39% Western Pacific and -29% Americas). Zooming into the European region, in the last month there were over 60 thousand new cases and just over 700 new deaths. The highest number of infections was reported by the Russian Federation (15,091, -50%), Italy (13,533, -48%) and United Kingdom (10,964, -19%), while the highest number of deaths from the Russian Federation (251, -50%), Italy (125, -63%) and Portugal (52, -61%).

The Geneva agency reiterates that, “although the public health emergency of international concern was declared over on May 5, 2023, Covid-19 remains a threat”. WHO therefore urges states “to maintain, not dismantle, their infrastructure. It is essential to support timely surveillance and case reporting, variant monitoring, the provision of clinical care, the administration of vaccine boosters to groups at high risk, improvements in ventilation”. As for the numbers contained in the reports, the UN health agency warns, “they do not accurately represent the infection rates due to the reduction in tests and reports”.