North Korea said it will miss next month’s Beijing Winter Olympics due to the Covid-19 pandemic and “hostile forces”. A largely redundant statement as the country has already been banned from the Games by the IOC. Korean state media said the Olympic committee and the sports ministry sent a letter to their Chinese counterparts formally notifying that they will not be able to participate in the Olympics. Pyongyang, however, accuses the attempts of the US to prevent “the successful opening of the Winter Games”.

“We cannot take part due to the moves of hostile forces and the global pandemic – the letter states -. We will fully support the Chinese comrades in all their work to organize splendid and wonderful Olympics ». The KCNA dispatch did not investigate what hostile forces are. But Cheong Seong-Chang, an analyst at the Sejong Institute in South Korea, said North Koreans are likely referring to the IOC, and the United States, France and Britain, which North Korea believes are behind the suspension.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS