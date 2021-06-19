In the midst of the second wave of coronavirus and with the vaccination campaign in progress throughout the country, the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro, said this Saturday that isolated himself due to having been close contact of a positive for Covid-19.

From Pedro, he announced that he will be isolated until Thursday. “In the last days I was in contact with a person who tested positive of Covid. Therefore, following the sanitary recommendations, I will be isolated until Thursday. Let’s continue taking care of ourselves “, the official published in his account Twitter.

The Minister of the Interior was one of the national cabinet officials who together with President Alberto Fernández traveled to Salta to participate in the commemorative events for the bicentennial of the death of General Martín Miguel de Güemes.

In the last few days I was in contact with a person who tested positive for Covid. Therefore, following the sanitary recommendations, I will be isolated until Thursday. Let’s keep taking care of ourselves. – Wado de Pedro 🇦🇷 (@wadodecorrido) June 19, 2021

After the acts, Elena Cornejo, wife of the governor of Salta, Gustavo Sáenz, tested positive for coronavirus so the provincial leader was isolated on Friday.

The concern in the cabinet It is because on Thursday there was a lunch at the Finca Las Costas residence in Salta, where, in addition to the provincial president and his wife, the President attended; the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero; the Ministers of Health, Carla Vizzotti; of Security, Sabina Frederic; the Secretary General of the Nation, Julio Vitobello, and the head of PAMI, Luana Volnovich.

It is not the first time that Governor Sáenz has been isolated due to being in close contact with a person with coronavirus. A similar situation went through on June 9, after one of your children tested positive of Covid-19.

Days ago, the governor had administered the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. “Fulfilling the established requirements, today I was vaccinated against Covid-19,” he posted on his official Twitter account, adding: “We continue with the Intensive Vaccination Plan to reach each and every one of the people of Salta.”

NE