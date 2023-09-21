During the coming autumn and winter, “we expect a resurgence of seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus“. This is the picture presented by Andrea Ammon, director of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), in a press conference with Emer Cooke, executive director of the European Medicines Agency EMA. At the same time, “we also observe an increase in the transmission of Sars-CoV-2 in the EU/European Economic Area and we expect that “respiratory” viruses will co-circulate in the coming months”. This co-circulation “will put vulnerable people at risk of serious illness and death, with increased pressure on healthcare.” “It is difficult to predict exactly when the circulation of respiratory viruses will increase or peak,” Ammon added. As for the increase in Covid cases, “it is probably due to the increase in travel and large summer gatherings – highlighted the number one of the ECDC – and to the decline in immunity after a long period of low circulation of the virus”. “Our models have shown that an anti-Covid vaccination campaign with high adherence, aimed at people aged 60 and overcould be prevent approximately 21-32% of all Covid-related hospitalizations in the European Union or the European Economic Area until 24 February”.

“We must act now to minimize the impact” of the respiratory viruses that will co-circulate next autumn-winter: Sars-CoV-2, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus Rsv. We need “strong public health measures including vaccination against Covid and influenza, the use of personal protection measures, surveillance and reporting”. “Covid-19, influenza and RSV remain significant public health challenges“, warned Cooke. People who belong to risk categories and are vulnerable should get vaccinated”, because “vaccination is the most effective way to prevent infections and protect against severe disease and hospitalization”. “The co-administration of vaccines against Covid and influenza is feasible”, added the number one of the EMA. “Member States – she concludes – will make decisions on their national vaccination campaigns based on the epidemiological conditions and availability of vaccines in their countries”.