“There timely vaccination against Covid in view of a potential surge of cases in autumn and winter 2023 is essential to protect people from severe Covid and health systems from the risk of being overwhelmed”. European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc) andEuropean Medicines Agency (Ema), in a joint statement on updating vaccines to target new variants of the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

What are the factors to consider in the autumn vaccination campaigns? The two EU bodies explain that “the national authorities of the European Union make the final decisions on the launch of vaccines and boosters, and on the type of vaccines recommended, taking into account factors such as the epidemiological situation, the impact of Covid in the different groups of population and the emergence of new variants”.

The ECDC and the EMA, reads the release released, “will continue to carefully evaluate the efficacy of emerging vaccines and the epidemiological data and will update their recommendations accordingly”.

“Future anti-Covid vaccination campaigns to be implemented in 2023 in view of the next cold season should prioritize people who are most at risk of developing serious disease. These include people aged 60 and over, people with weakened immune systems and underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk of severe Covid regardless of age, and pregnant women,” the recommendation.

“Even the vaccination of health workers – the two EU bodies highlight – should also be taken into consideration due to their likely greater exposure to new waves of Sars-CoV-2 and their key role in the functioning of health systems”.