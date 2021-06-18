Give the Italians who have received the first dose of Astrazeneca the possibility of choice: they will be able to booster with a different vaccine – Pfizer or Moderna – or receive the second inoculation again with the Anglo-Swedish serum. The Government, supported by the CTS opinion, chooses the path of maximum flexibility on the issue of Heterologous vaccination, for which 10% of the people involved still express doubts. “The Etherologist works even better for the under 60s, I’m booked on Tuesday”, assures Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who in a press conference called suddenly in the evening underlines: “the worst thing you can do is do not get vaccinated or vaccinated with a single dose “, also in light of the proliferation of variants. The premier warns: “now the main challenge is not so much vaccinating 12-year-olds or 13-year-olds, you have to do it for charity, but you have to go and look for all those who are over 50 and have not yet been vaccinated. challenge we have to win “.

But among the knots to be solved remains that of the open mask: “tomorrow I will forward the request to the CTS to tell us if we can remove it or not”, explains the Prime Minister who however underlines: “there are no dates”. Those messages that aim to clarify are those that arrive from Palazzo Chigi, in the press conference of the premier together with the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, and the Commissioner for the Emergency, Francesco Figliuolo, which aim above all to put an end to the “confusion on what type of vaccine to do according to the conditions “. The answer had arrived a few hours earlier from the CTS, which – explains Speranza – “is for a very strong recommendation for Heterologous vaccination under 60 years, but the possibility of using AstraZeneca remains open for those who request it under medical consent”. And Draghi adds: “I am booked to be a Heterologer. I am over 70 years old and the first dose with Astrazeneca gave a low response: I recommend that I be a Heterologer. So it works for me and even more for those who is under 70 or 60 years old “.

The Plan that will allow the mix is ​​already ready for the entire month of June and will soon be the same for July: “we are talking about 990 thousand citizens who will be vaccinated with mRna and therefore there will be no slowdowns, the pace will remain of 500 thousand administrations per day “, assures Figliuolo. There is also a strong urge to the Regions – which has already started with a letter sent to the governors by the Commissioner – so that there is “more incisiveness” in tracking down those over 60 who have not yet booked the vaccine. The exhortation is to continue looking for those two million and eight hundred thousand over 60 still without a dose (among the over 80s have already received at least the first dose about 92%, among the over 70s 86% and among the over 60s 79%). In the last two weeks there has been a decline in vaccinations for over 60s which is inversely proportional to that of young people “more accessible, thanks also to the hub model”, comments the general in the letter. The declared objective is therefore to find – also thanks to the 50 Defense task forces active in 11 regions – those who have had difficulty in being reached or registered on the platforms, distinguishing them from those who have chosen not to be vaccinated.

This is why the commissioner structure asks the Regions to “communicate by 15 July the number of people unable to join the campaign for health reasons and the number of people who have expressed their willingness not to join the campaign”. In Italy, however, there are discontent or uncertainties from the governors. That of Campania, Vincenzo De Luca, is holding back on the administration of children, especially minors: “we will not move without absolute certainties and not with this confused chatter”, he underlines. The issue of supplies, on the other hand, does not worry Figliuolo, despite the forfeit of Curevac, now out of the list of future supplies: “between now and September we will have over 54 million usable mRna doses and we will certainly close the campaign – explains the general – at the end of September we will have 80% of the audience of the 54 million vaccinable Italians covered. Then if there should be an advance of doses decided at European level, this will give us further possibilities to speed up “. Meanwhile, the flexibility system to establish the date of the recall in Lombardy, where the appointment can be moved from 25 June.