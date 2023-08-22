“If you got Covid, you’re over it and you’re fine, and after a couple of years you forget about it, the Covid hasn’t forgotten about you. It’s still wreaking havoc in your body.” Use this suggestive phrase, Ziyad Al-Aly, clinical epidemiologist at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, to illustrate the results of the American study, published in ‘Nature Medicine’, which demonstrated that even those who had a mildly infected with Sars-Cov-2, after 2 years, has a higher risk of suffering from a series of symptoms, ranging from pulmonary, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, blood clotting problems, in addition to fatigue, to diabetes and other disorders typical of the Long Covid syndrome.

The study is the first to document the risk of developing side effects beyond the first months or a year after the coronavirus infection, even in patients who have had the disease in a mild form. According to Al-Aly, first author of the study, only two other studies had evaluated time horizons of two years, but focusing on a narrow group of symptoms, such as those on the nervous system. The research – as reported by the Washington Post – also underlines the burden that continues to weigh on millions of people in the United States and on the NHS, even if the federal government canceled the public health emergency three months ago and the Organization World Health Organization has declared that the pandemic is no longer a health emergency of international concern.

The new study, based on electronic health records from Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System databases, looked at nearly 139,000 military veterans diagnosed with Covid at the start of the pandemic, from March 2020 through the end of that year. . They were compared to a group of nearly 6 million veterans who hadn’t been infected in the same time frame. Both groups were monitored every six months up to two years, observing whether those who had had Covid had higher percentages of about 80 conditions typical of Long Covid.