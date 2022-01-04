No match postponement is foreseen for the Serie A day of January 6 despite the increase in covid infections in numerous teams. This is what filters from the Serie A football league, as anticipated after Salernitana’s request to postpone the match against Venezia after the positive covid of 11 team members. Many Serie A teams affected by the infections, with only Lazio, currently exempt. The Venezia in any case will go to Salerno as explained by the vice president Andrea Cardinaletti. “Venezia will appear regularly in Salerno. At the moment we have not received any request from the competent bodies to change the date of the match scheduled for January 6 against Salernitana”.

As already happened, however, on the occasion of Udinese-Salernitana, it is possible that the local ASL will once again affect the real dispute of Serie A matches. The situation relating to Juventus-Naples should also be followed carefully.