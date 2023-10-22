Stop to a “paradoxical” measure. Vito Procacci, director of the Emergency and Emergency Medicine Operational Unit of the Policlinico Bari University Hospital, comments on the news of the stop to fines for the white coats of the Bari Polyclinic ‘guilty’ of having worked beyond the permitted limit during the pandemic period. Procacci, fined 27,100 euros, also wrote to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. Today the freezing of the sanction arrives precisely after the intervention of the Head of State.

“The stop to fines decided by the National Labor Inspectorate was the subject of a conversation between President Mattarella and Labor Minister Calderone? I didn’t know anything about it, I learned it from you”, he tells Adnkronos Salute. “I am pleased that the institutions have realized the absurdity of a paradoxical provision to say the least, a sanction for having worked too many extra hours in the emergency room during the pandemic emergency”, he adds.

Returning to the fine, “from the local Labor Inspectorate I received the highest fine, equal to 27,100 euros – Salute Procacci explains to Adnkronos – and without warning, like all the other healthcare workers”. For this reason, “hurt and embittered”, Procacci took pen and paper and wrote a letter to the Head of State which went around the web in a few hours.

In the morning the news of the telephone conversation between the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Calderone, and the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, to whom she reported the ongoing activities. “I have absolute faith in the institutions – states Procacci – I hope that in addition to dealing with the unpleasant measure they realize the difficult situation Emergency and Urgent Medicine is in throughout Italy and begin to develop specific actions and strategies to enhance the emergency doctors aid, encouraging young people who are currently deserting the emergency medicine specialization schools, which are increasingly less attractive. The emergency rooms are understaffed, there is an enormous workload and we have no type of professional or economic valorisation “. Not only “young people choose other paths, but those who are already on staff in our emergency rooms flee abroad to secure stellar salaries, even 10 times higher than ours”, she concludes.