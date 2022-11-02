Covid, immediate closure of Shanghai Disney, visitors blocked. If inside from October 27th, they have to undergo 3 tests in 3 days

In lockdownbut within the “Happiest place on Earth,” as the is called Disneyland Chinese of Shanghai.

Monday 31 Octoberindeed, the Disney Resort in Shanghai suddenly suspended its activities, blocking all visitors present in the structure and subjecting them to tests to minimize the spread of new Coronavirus infections.

The measure was decided after 10 positive cases were reported in Shanghai. The resort said just before noon that it would close the main theme park and surrounding areas, including the shopping street, with immediate effect until a new warning to follow containment standards for the novel coronavirus.

The Shanghai government, via WeChat, said the park had banned people from entering or exiting and that all visitors inside would have to wait for their test results before they could leave. Furthermore, anyone who had visited the park since October 27 would have had to undergo the Covid-19 test three times in a row in three days.

The closing marks the last stoppage of activities for the Disney Resort, blocked for over three months during the Shanghai lockdown in April and May. The park was also closed for two days in November 2021 with over 30,000 visitors inside, after authorities ordered everyone to be tested for outbreak contact tracing.

