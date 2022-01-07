All for everyone’s safety

At the beginning of December 2021 it was seen as a slight possibility, after The Game Awards we imagine it very close, but the world situation is far from entering a stability and finally, the THAT decided that the E3 become a digital event again.

Due to the continuing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022.‘the Entertainment Software Association stated in a statement. ‘We remain incredibly excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon. ‘

It seems that the plans to do it will be adjusted to a digital event, just like in 2021 where we had a week of presentations and announcements. The point is that the dates need to be confirmed at this time.

It is worth emphasizing that E3 is at least 6 months away, yet an organization of this size cannot afford to wait until the last minute to say what to do or not do. To that we must add that the California authorities are taking extreme precautions.

We also recommend: It’s official: E3 2020 is canceled

What will happen to E3?

Let’s not lose sight of that CES 2022 yes it was carried out in Las Vegas in the middle of a stage of spread of the coronavirus in the United States. There was not so much support as the criticism of the technology event for going ahead with the realization of its event.

Now, it only remains to wait and see what kind of actions the Entertainment Software Association so that the video game event draws the attention of locals and strangers. Even learning from everything that went right and wrong from his last performance.

On the other hand, the Game Developers Conference It will be held with an audience between March 21 and 25, at least, that is the plan that the organizers have and it is not seen that they change. Something very serious would have to happen for them to cancel just like E3 did.

Fountain