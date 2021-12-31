“The power to change the course of the Covid-19 crisis once and for all is in our hands” and “if we put an end to the iniquity, we will put an end to the pandemic”. It is a message of hope that arrived in the last few hours by the WHO director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who spoke at the end of the year with a statement and video messages released via Twitter in which he confirms confident that “this will be the year in which we will put an end to “the pandemic,” but only if we do it together “.

In the statement ‘My hope to end the Covid-19 pandemic’, he recalls among the goals that of reaching 70% of the global population vaccinated by the middle of next year, greater health security and stronger health care than base. And he says: “I believe that if we can make progress on these goals, we will meet again at the end of 2022, not to mark the end of the third year of the pandemic, but to celebrate the return to pre-Covid norms, when we reunited with our families and communities and appreciate each other’s company and affection “.