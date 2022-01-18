Denmark has recorded a record of 33,493 Covid infections in the last 24 hours, a figure never achieved since the beginning of the pandemic. This was announced by the National Institute for Health SSI, underlining that 2 thousand cases are of people infected a second time. At the end of November, the daily average was around 5 thousand infections.

The Minister of Health, Magnus Heunicke, however, wanted to emphasize on Twitter that the high number of infections, due to the Omicron variant, is not reflected in hospitalizations, also thanks to vaccination. For this, he said, there are reasons for “optimism”. There are currently 810 Covid patients in Danish hospitals, 49 of whom are in intensive care. In the calculation there are also patients hospitalized for other reasons and then discovered positive for Covid.

In this country of six million inhabitants, almost 1.2 million infections have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,519 deaths.