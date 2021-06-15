Headache, cough and runny nose. This is the delta (Indian) variant, which is putting the United Kingdom’s exit from the pandemic emergency at risk. “Symptoms in young people are more like a bad cold,” says Tim Spector, expert on Zoe Covid Symptom, the non-profit platform launched in 2020 along with the Covid research support application. According to Spector, the classic symptoms of Sars-CoV-2 infection, fever and loss of smell and taste, “seem less common.” The expert’s analysis was carried out on the thousands of people who are registered on the ‘Zoe app. “Since the beginning of May we have been analyzing the most common symptoms among those infected with the delta variant and they are not the same as before,” he notes. “Fever remains fairly common, but loss of smell no longer appears in the top 10 symptoms,” says Spector.





“The delta variant works a little differently” and this can create problems. “People – warns Spector – may think they have a cold and continue a normal life by spreading the virus. And we believe that this new aspect is fueling the problem”.