“Why has the UK quarantine ordinance been valid from Monday when thousands of Welsh fans are expected in Rome on Sunday? We need to give some time before it is applied. Professor Gianni Rezza says this in view of the Italy-Wales of the European Championships 2021, with thousands of Welsh fans arriving in the capital. The start of the quarantine for travelers arriving from the United Kingdom only after the match has created some controversy and perplexity for those who believe it could be a risk to welcome Wales fans without limitations.

Delta variant risk for Italy-Wales, Rezza: “The fans could not be blocked”

“The ordinances are not signed by me, obviously. But I try to interpret” the sense of bringing into force the measure that provides for the 5-day quarantine with the obligation of a buffer for those coming from Great Britain, Rezza said. “Probably, when you make ordinances of this type you have to give some time for them to be applied, because otherwise, as has happened other times, you risk blocking people when they land in Italy. After that, people who arrive anyway should be tested. before arriving, there is no doubt about this “.