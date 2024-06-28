Total confirmed diagnoses from June 16th to 22nd was 3,971; in the previous epidemiological week, there were 1,102

O Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries) reported that 122 new deaths from covid were recorded in the last epidemiological week (June 16-June 22, 2024). In the same period, which is the 25th epidemiological week of 2024, there were 3,971 confirmed cases of the disease.

In total, there are 38,828,259 cases in Brazil and 712,502 dead.

Under the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the Ministry of Health stopped publishing the daily bulletin with the number of cases and deaths. Now, the data is released weekly – divided by epidemiological weeks. The decision was made in February 2023. The reason: the change in frequency “optimize” the work of surveillance teams in the Federation units and “there is no longer any reason for daily notification”according to Conass.

Read here how and where the Poder360 obtains data on the coronavirus.

PROPORTIONAL DEATHS

Brazil records 3,508 deaths per million. Among the Federation units, the worst situation is Rio de Janeiro, with 4,867 victims per million. The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by Conass and the population from the 2022 Demographic Census of IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) in each unit of the Federation.

RANKING WORLDWIDE

Brazil ranks 17th in the ranking worldwide proportion of deaths from Covid. The list is led by Peruwith 6,486 deaths per million. It is followed by Bulgaria (5,706), Bosnia and Herzegovina (5,068) and Hungary (4,921).

The United States leads in the absolute number of deaths from the disease. In total, 1,189,083 deaths from Covid have been recorded in the country since February 2020, according to data from the Our World in Datawith data updated until June 16, 2024.

O ranking of proportional deaths (below) should be read with caution, as there is high underreporting of deaths from the disease and, in some countries, underreporting is greater than in others.

Study published in the magazine Lancet in 2022 shows that although the countries’ official count showed 6 million deaths, the most accurate estimate is that 18 million lives were claimed by Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021.

India, for example, is known for its underreporting. The count of Our World in Data shows 533,619 deaths by June 16, 2024. The study by Lancethowever, estimates that more than 4 million died in the country.

China is another country for which data is not trusted, as are Indonesia, Russia and most countries in Africa.