The Saturday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 53 new positive cases of coronavirus, two more than Friday. The test rate from 2,245 tests is 2.36%. On Friday it was 1.67% from 3,053 tests. Forty-six cases are in Mallorca; there are five in Ibiza and two in Minorca.

Six more deaths have been confirmed. These mean that the total since the start of the pandemic has topped 800 – it is now 805. The spate of new deaths over the past few days relates to historical cases; the six confirmed today are from February. On the wards, there are three fewer Covid patients in Mallorca (23) and there is one fewer in Ibiza (eleven). In intensive care, there are 14 patients in Mallorca (down one), four in Ibiza and one in Minorca.

Six more patients have been discharged from hospital, and a further 48 have recovered. The health service is attending to a total of 916 active cases in the Balearics (down one), while primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 706 people (two more).

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 is down from 63.16 to 62.46 in the Balearics and down from 56.58 to 55.80 in Mallorca. The seven-day incidence is up from 29.93 to 30.19 in the Balearics and down from 24.89 to 24.78 in Mallorca.

Over the past seven days, Palma has registered 96 new positive cases. Of other municipalities, just four have registered double figures – Andratx, 11; Inca, 12; Manacor, 13; Muro, 11. Based on the 14-day incidence, there is just one municipality which falls into the extreme risk category of 250 or more cases. This is Wall with 381.09. To give an indication as to how this can change, the 14-day incidence for Wall the day before was 451.66.