Deaths due to Covid are increasing in Italy which, according to the updated bulletin of the Ministry of Health, amounted to 197 in the last week with an increase of 22.4%. And the data divides experts between skepticism and alarm for the most vulnerable.

Lopalco: “The idea of ​​the banal cold has been dismantled”

The number of Covid deaths, epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco, professor of Hygiene at the University of Salento, tells Adnkronos Health, “is high and certainly dismantles the narrative of Covid-19 becoming a banal cold. Death numbers are the most reliable – specifies Lopalco – because they are not affected by the poor tendency towards diagnosis that we have seen in recent months. Furthermore, we know that the peak in deaths always follows the peak in infections. So it’s not a contradiction: we can have decreasing infections and increasing deaths.”

Bassetti sceptical: “Deaths linked to other problems”

“I continue to have many doubts about these Covid deaths, which they are related to other problems“, Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa, tells Adnkronos Salute. “Unfortunately – underlines Bassetti – the patient who enters the hospital is classified as Covid due to a positive swab and then dies, it is clear that it enters with a background ‘bias’ and exits with another ‘bias’. This is an old problem that should be definitively clarified by the Higher Institute of Health, I believe we continue to give numbers that do not reflect the current situation. I’m sorry, but 197 Covid deaths – he states – don’t really fit unless you consider that over 80% of those who enter the hospital only have a positive swab and die of something else. We are overestimating deaths,” she warns.

“This classification of deaths – insists the infectious disease specialist – could have been valid in 2020 and 2021 but today someone who enters the hospital with heart failure or a broken femur and is also positive for the swab has died of heart failure or a broken femur , not of Covid – Bassetti remarks – and instead unfortunately they continue to be classified as Covid because they only have a positive swab. This problem must end because it is clear that we are giving numbers which today are, even for an external observer, even a foreign one, truly difficult to understand.”

Galli: “Confirm underestimation of cases, protect the vulnerable”

Massimo Galli, former director of the infectious diseases department of the Sacco hospital in Milan, gives a different interpretation of the data. “THE 197 Covid deaths reported this week are an expression of the fact that the virus is circulating in abundance and therefore, unfortunately, the most fragile components end up being hit hard”. And it is also confirmation, he tells Adnkronos Salute, that “the official data on the incidence of cases is totally falsebecause the vast majority of infections found with positive swab results are not declared: those who take the test at home are unlikely to report it.”

“We are also seeing a certain stability in hospitalizations – analyzes Galli – which however, compared to a month ago, have increased”. In this context “it is more necessary than ever to vaccinate vulnerable people and people who have frequent contact with them”. The fundamental point, concludes Galli, “is precisely this: we must protect the elderly and frail. When there is a vulnerable person in the family we must limit as much as possible the possibility that people become infected and can transmit an infection that can be lethal”.