In the last two weeks, the breaddemia of covid-19 has caused the death of 97 people in Tamaulipas and 36 were older adults.

Of this last age group, 14 deaths occurred on the fronthird city of Reynosa, while the southern part of the state accumulates 12; that is, 4 for each municipality.

Mante has 4 deaths; BushMoros and González add 4 between both, while Díaz Ordaz and Valle Hermoso present a failfoundation each.

The entity finished comcomplete the vaccination schedule to people aged 60 and over the thirdweek of May, according to information from the federal government.

The last notice to apply the second dose to grandparents, I did itthe delegate of the 4T, José Ramón Gómez Leal on May 20, you runputting the municipality of Xicoténcatl and that would conclude three days later.

The range of covid deaths among the third age, it goes from 60 at age 85 and represents 37 per percent of deaths occurred dura during the aforementioned period.

The Secretary of Health federal reported that the protection provides the vaccine is not immediate and that depends on each biological and the number of doses needed to have a complete schematic.

“In general our body cobegins to generate defenses at two weeks after receiving the escomplete vaccination burn ”.

If it is taken as a reference that the last inoculation to adults greater Tamaulipas occurred the third week of May, starting June 7 will have been fulfilled those two weeks of margin for the injection is effective.

State health did not clarify if the 36 grandparents who died last two weeks they were vaccinated. Official information highlights thatsome people could get infected a few days or a few hours before rereceive immunization, when still they had no symptoms.

Also, because the eficacia of the vaccine is not 100%, some peoplenas could get infected time after goingbirth. “However, still failing, the vaccine decreases the severity of the disease and the riskgo die”, It reads in the following link, http: // goescunacovid.gob.mx/wordpress / questions-frecount /.

Health jurisdiction: 15 percent of grandparents without getting vaccinated

The increase in positive cases of coronavirus in Tamaulipas, revethe also that they continue to die people aged 60 and over. The secHis health attributes it to the fact that 15 percent remain to be vaccinatedto this sector.

The head of the Sani Jurisdictiontaria number Two, Héctor Pérez Monsivais, said that’s the stylemation because there is still people reluctant to apply of the biological.

“The lack of culture of preventtion leads us to make decisioninappropriate ns; an example are those hypertensive patients or diabetics who do not take medicina, the same happens with the vaanti-covid cradle, they pass it throughperceived, and it’s pretty serious, just 85% have immunity against virus”.

He noted that this is due to diVerses questions, that go fromof reluctance to be injected, to ignorance or ignorance and even disinterest in own health, situation that puts them in a truelow risk.

Pérez Monsivais, reagreed that there is an opportunityopportunity to be vaccinated, that they should not leave it adrifthe. A proof of this is that in the past campaignña for people from 50 to 59 years old and pregnant, there was an amount importante of grandparents vacunning. “Two thirds of the population pyramid is not vaccinated and that population is the one they are mainly sickdo ”, he highlighted.

As for Tampico and Madero are in a difficult situation due to the increase in positive casesyou covid, commented that it is due to that this area is one of the regiones with higher population densitytional and has less spacegeographical location, consequently the physical contact is more common.

“Now that there is a rebound, of moderate intensity, again the major cities have started filing more cases positive and the obligation is to follow working with people, so that do not loosen those measures of preventeven if they are vaccinated ”.

From their point of view, I don’t know you can blame the government and the sector health, when the population ofbe co-responsible.

.

.

SJHN